Iran Declares 3-Day Mourning After Hamas Politburo Head Killed in Tehran - Reports
Iran has declared three days of national mourning over the killing of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.
The farewell ceremony for Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh will be held in Tehran on August 1, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, the Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. According to the movement, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence in Tehran after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran.
Iran Declares 3-Day Mourning After Hamas Politburo Head Killed in Tehran - Reports

12:39 GMT 31.07.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg / Iranian flag
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has declared three days of national mourning over the killing of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.
The farewell ceremony for Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh will be held in Tehran on August 1, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. According to the movement, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence in Tehran after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran.
