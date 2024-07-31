https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/israel-lebanon-can-avoid-full-scale-war-room-for-diplomacy-remains---pentagon-chief-1119577055.html

Israel, Lebanon Can Avoid Full-Scale War, Room for Diplomacy Remains - Pentagon Chief

Israel, Lebanon Can Avoid Full-Scale War, Room for Diplomacy Remains - Pentagon Chief

Sputnik International

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Israel and Lebanon could avoid a full-scale war, as there was always room for diplomacy.

2024-07-31T07:31+0000

2024-07-31T07:31+0000

2024-07-31T07:31+0000

world

us

israel

lebanon

hezbollah

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116065973_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f56954c20ff5f229a3f98f4c68c5338.jpg

"I do not think that war is inevitable. I maintain that. I think there is always room and opportunity for diplomacy, and I'd like to see the parties pursue those opportunities," Austin told reporters during his visit to the Philippines. Austin reiterated that, if Israel were attacked, "we certainly will help defend Israel. You saw us do that in April. You can expect to see us do that again." The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before." The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast crisis, mideast violence, israel-lebanon row, israel-arab conflict, austin on middle east, hezbollah, middle east war