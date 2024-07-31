International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/israel-lebanon-can-avoid-full-scale-war-room-for-diplomacy-remains---pentagon-chief-1119577055.html
Israel, Lebanon Can Avoid Full-Scale War, Room for Diplomacy Remains - Pentagon Chief
Israel, Lebanon Can Avoid Full-Scale War, Room for Diplomacy Remains - Pentagon Chief
Sputnik International
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Israel and Lebanon could avoid a full-scale war, as there was always room for diplomacy.
2024-07-31T07:31+0000
2024-07-31T07:31+0000
world
us
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116065973_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f56954c20ff5f229a3f98f4c68c5338.jpg
"I do not think that war is inevitable. I maintain that. I think there is always room and opportunity for diplomacy, and I'd like to see the parties pursue those opportunities," Austin told reporters during his visit to the Philippines. Austin reiterated that, if Israel were attacked, "we certainly will help defend Israel. You saw us do that in April. You can expect to see us do that again." The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before." The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116065973_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_684b349d79392edbc0b1808274da8a3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mideast crisis, mideast violence, israel-lebanon row, israel-arab conflict, austin on middle east, hezbollah, middle east war
mideast crisis, mideast violence, israel-lebanon row, israel-arab conflict, austin on middle east, hezbollah, middle east war

Israel, Lebanon Can Avoid Full-Scale War, Room for Diplomacy Remains - Pentagon Chief

07:31 GMT 31.07.2024
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyDefense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Israel and Lebanon could avoid a full-scale war, as there was always room for diplomacy.
"I do not think that war is inevitable. I maintain that. I think there is always room and opportunity for diplomacy, and I'd like to see the parties pursue those opportunities," Austin told reporters during his visit to the Philippines.
Austin reiterated that, if Israel were attacked, "we certainly will help defend Israel. You saw us do that in April. You can expect to see us do that again."
"But we don't want to see any of that happen. We are going to work hard to make sure that we are doing things to help take the temperature down and address issued through diplomatic means," he added.
The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before."
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала