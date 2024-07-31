https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/israeli-govt-opening-bomb-shelters-in-country-fearing-response-from-lebanon---reports-1119573690.html

Israeli Gov’t Opening Bomb Shelters in Country, Fearing Response From Lebanon - Reports

Israeli Gov’t Opening Bomb Shelters in Country, Fearing Response From Lebanon - Reports

The Israeli government is opening bomb shelter in the central part of the country in fear of Hezbollah attacks.

The authorities of the city of Rishon LeTsiyon have opened public bomb shelters, the report noted on Tuesday. The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not leave the attack on the Golan Heights unanswered and Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before." On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it carried out a strike in the southern suburb of Beirut targeting a "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians." Later, the IDF said that the "most senior military commander" of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, was killed in the strike, but a source told Sputnik the attack failed to kill Shukr. Lebanese media reported that at least four people were killed and 74 others were injured as result of the attack.

