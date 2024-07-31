https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/riding-the-wave-russian-athletes-boost-wake-surfing-amid-ban-controversy-1119583765.html

Riding the Wave: Russian Athletes Boost Wake Surfing Amid Ban Controversy

Sputnik International

Efforts by Western powers and sports authorities to exclude Russian athletes from competitions could be described as “attempts to cancel Russians and Belarusians,” says John Shields, president of the Competitive Wake Surf Association (CWSA), USA.

“There were pet competitions, cats, dogs, that type of stuff that Russians were banned from participating in. There were music, art and cultural events that Russians were excluded from. And of course, we all know the economic, diplomatic and political things that have happened over the years,” he recalls.He praised the contribution by Russians to the development of wake surfing, noting that “over the past or at least 15 years the Russian competitors have been involved in wake surf competitions all over the world, and most especially those sanctioned by the CWSA.”“Rules, standards, that type of stuff, the contributions of the Russian members and the Russian community in general has been very strong and very influential in the development of the sport,” Shields says. Commenting on the Golden Stage of the World Series of the International Wakesurfing Association CWSA that was held in Moscow earlier this month, Shields described the competition as a “world class event.”“The vibe for the competitors, the spectators, all the participants in the event was very focused on sport, on having a good time, enjoying wake surfing and watching the competitors in the event. The level of sport, as it's developed over the last several years, is incredible,” Shields said. He also appeared unamused by the recent opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, arguing that “a number of themes” present in said ceremony did not help “to unify athletes, to celebrate their achievements, to celebrate their participation and to develop unity, friendship and understanding among the participating athletes.”

russia

