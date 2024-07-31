https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/russia-launches-third-stage-of-non-strategic-nuclear-forces-drills-1119576829.html
Russia Launches Third Stage of Non-Strategic Nuclear Forces Drills
Russia Launches Third Stage of Non-Strategic Nuclear Forces Drills
Sputnik International
Russia has launched the third stage of the non-strategic nuclear forces drills, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-07-31T07:08+0000
2024-07-31T07:08+0000
2024-07-31T07:08+0000
military
russia
nuclear weapons
nuclear deterrence
drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119576642_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a7f8750ea6317784d76561ee0ba880d.jpg
"In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, the third stage of the strategic nuclear forces exercise has begun. During the exercise, the issues of training units of the Russian armed forces for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons will be worked out," the statement read. The troops of the southern and central military districts during the third stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces will train obtaining special munitions and equipping them with Iskander-M missiles, advancing and preparing for launches, the ministry added. The drills are aimed at maintaining the readiness of the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons for combat missions, the ministry said. "The current stage of the exercise is aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of units of combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russia to perform combat missions," the stateemnt read.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119576642_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5569e5ef590d269e3526476ab4b4928d.jpg
Russian nuclear drills
Sputnik International
Russian nuclear drills
2024-07-31T07:08+0000
true
PT1M28S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia nuclear drills, iskander nuclear drills, nuclear detterence, nuclear detterence russia, russian nuclear, russian nukes
russia nuclear drills, iskander nuclear drills, nuclear detterence, nuclear detterence russia, russian nuclear, russian nukes
Russia Launches Third Stage of Non-Strategic Nuclear Forces Drills
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has launched the third stage of the non-strategic nuclear forces drills, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, the third stage of the strategic nuclear forces exercise
has begun. During the exercise, the issues of training units of the Russian armed forces for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons will be worked out," the statement read.
The troops of the southern and central military districts during the third stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces will train obtaining special munitions and equipping them with Iskander-M missiles, advancing and preparing for launches, the ministry added.
The drills are aimed at maintaining the readiness of the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons for combat missions, the ministry said.
"The current stage of the exercise is aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of units of combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russia to perform combat missions," the stateemnt read.