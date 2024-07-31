https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/russia-launches-third-stage-of-non-strategic-nuclear-forces-drills-1119576829.html

Russia Launches Third Stage of Non-Strategic Nuclear Forces Drills

Russia has launched the third stage of the non-strategic nuclear forces drills, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, the third stage of the strategic nuclear forces exercise has begun. During the exercise, the issues of training units of the Russian armed forces for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons will be worked out," the statement read. The troops of the southern and central military districts during the third stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces will train obtaining special munitions and equipping them with Iskander-M missiles, advancing and preparing for launches, the ministry added. The drills are aimed at maintaining the readiness of the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons for combat missions, the ministry said. "The current stage of the exercise is aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of units of combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russia to perform combat missions," the stateemnt read.

