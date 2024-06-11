https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/second-stage-of-russias-non-strategic-nuclear-forces-drills-began---defense-ministry-1118901719.html

Second Stage of Russia's Non-Strategic Nuclear Forces Drills Began - Defense Ministry

The second stage of the drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russian and Belarus has begun, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The second stage of the drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russian and Belarus has begun, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.During the exercise, issues of joint training of units of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus will be worked out. The second stage of the non-strategic nuclear forces drills is aimed at maintaining readiness to use nuclear weapons to ensure the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.As part of the first stage, the tasks of obtaining special ammunition for the Iskander tactical missile system were worked out, the ministry said, adding that the aviation forces also practiced equipping training special warheads of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

