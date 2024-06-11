https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/second-stage-of-russias-non-strategic-nuclear-forces-drills-began---defense-ministry-1118901719.html
Second Stage of Russia's Non-Strategic Nuclear Forces Drills Began - Defense Ministry
Second Stage of Russia's Non-Strategic Nuclear Forces Drills Began - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The second stage of the drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russian and Belarus has begun, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-06-11T05:56+0000
2024-06-11T05:56+0000
2024-06-11T06:10+0000
military
nuclear deterrence
russian armed forces
russian ministry of defense
kinzhal missile system
iskander ballistic missile
union state
russian defense ministry
russia
belarus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74edfe813f118a6bd5c5c4c63456f042.jpg
The second stage of the drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russian and Belarus has begun, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.During the exercise, issues of joint training of units of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus will be worked out. The second stage of the non-strategic nuclear forces drills is aimed at maintaining readiness to use nuclear weapons to ensure the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.As part of the first stage, the tasks of obtaining special ammunition for the Iskander tactical missile system were worked out, the ministry said, adding that the aviation forces also practiced equipping training special warheads of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_298:0:1738:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f7cc93a187b2c4552df9e4b36a4d30d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, nuclear forces, nuclear drills, nuclear detterence, russian nuclear, kinzhal drills, iskander drills, union state drills
russian armed forces, nuclear forces, nuclear drills, nuclear detterence, russian nuclear, kinzhal drills, iskander drills, union state drills
Second Stage of Russia's Non-Strategic Nuclear Forces Drills Began - Defense Ministry
05:56 GMT 11.06.2024 (Updated: 06:10 GMT 11.06.2024)
Being updated
Drills are aimed at protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Union State. Earlier, troops trained to work with Iskander missiles and to equip Kinzhal hypersonic missiles with special warheads.
The second stage of the drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russian and Belarus has begun, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In accordance with the decision of Russian President [Vladimir Putin], the second stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces began," the ministry said in a statement.
During the exercise, issues of joint training of units of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus will be worked out.
The second stage of the non-strategic nuclear forces drills is aimed at maintaining readiness to use nuclear weapons to ensure the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.
“The exercises are aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russia and Belarus in order to unconditionally ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Union State,” the statement says.
As part of the first stage, the tasks of obtaining special ammunition for the Iskander tactical missile system were worked out, the ministry said, adding that the aviation forces also practiced equipping training special warheads of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.