‘Blatant' Assassination of Haniyeh ‘May Have Been Crossing a Red Line’ – Ex-CIA Officer

Hamas has already pledged to take revenge after the Palestinian militant group’s political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran.

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh "clearly had the support and foreknowledge of the United States and the United Kingdom," retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson insisted in an interview with Sputnik.So the situation "has now escalated tensions in the region beyond what they were, even after the attack on the Iranian consul in April in Beirut," according to him.Responding to that attack, Iran "sent a very clear message to Israel that in the future, any further provocations like this would be met with force, and now both Hezbollah and Iran have been incited to respond and Israel is calculating that it can withstand the blows," the former CIA intelligence officer added.The remarks come after the Palestinian militant group Hamas confirmed in a statement that Haniyeh was killed in what Hamas said was an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after he attended the inauguration of the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.Haniyeh "passed as a result of a treacherous Zionist raid," Hamas insisted, while the movement’s politburo member Mousa Abu Marzook condemned the assassination as a "cowardly action" that he warned would not go unanswered.

