Venezuela's Maduro Asks Supreme Tribunal to Probe Alleged Election Meddling

Venezuela's Maduro Asks Supreme Tribunal to Probe Alleged Election Meddling

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro filed a constitutional protection claim on Wednesday with the country's Supreme Justice Tribunal to investigate an alleged election interference he described as an attempted coup.

The presidential election of July 28 saw Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government has accused several countries of election meddling. The president added that he decided to appeal to the court after having faced "psychological warfare in social and mass media." "Let them interrogate all registered presidential candidates and 38 parties, and find out in detail the nature of those attacks on polling stations, arson and damage to the branches of the electoral council, and cyber attacks," Maduro said.Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Andrey Nastasyin said on Wednesday that Maduro’s victory had been confirmed and urged foreign countries to stop using "baseless accusations" to attempt to influence the political situation in Venezuela.

