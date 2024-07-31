International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/venezuelas-maduro-asks-supreme-tribunal-to-probe-alleged-election-meddling-1119586798.html
Venezuela's Maduro Asks Supreme Tribunal to Probe Alleged Election Meddling
Venezuela's Maduro Asks Supreme Tribunal to Probe Alleged Election Meddling
Sputnik International
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro filed a constitutional protection claim on Wednesday with the country's Supreme Justice Tribunal to investigate an alleged election interference he described as an attempted coup.
2024-07-31T20:55+0000
2024-07-31T20:53+0000
americas
venezuela
nicolas maduro
us
election meddling
presidential election
investigation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_0:0:2872:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_1d30159dc132cd9908a91c1bad03d6e9.jpg
The presidential election of July 28 saw Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government has accused several countries of election meddling. The president added that he decided to appeal to the court after having faced "psychological warfare in social and mass media." "Let them interrogate all registered presidential candidates and 38 parties, and find out in detail the nature of those attacks on polling stations, arson and damage to the branches of the electoral council, and cyber attacks," Maduro said.Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Andrey Nastasyin said on Wednesday that Maduro’s victory had been confirmed and urged foreign countries to stop using "baseless accusations" to attempt to influence the political situation in Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/protests-in-venezuela-definitely-financed-by-washington---russian-observer-1119560904.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_319:0:2872:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_3ca8942d10fc743388b80993922c2e42.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
results of venezuela election, allegations of election meddling in venezuela, attempted coup in venezuela
results of venezuela election, allegations of election meddling in venezuela, attempted coup in venezuela

Venezuela's Maduro Asks Supreme Tribunal to Probe Alleged Election Meddling

20:55 GMT 31.07.2024
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixVenezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Subscribe
CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro filed a constitutional protection claim on Wednesday with the country's Supreme Justice Tribunal to investigate an alleged election interference he described as an attempted coup.
The presidential election of July 28 saw Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters.
The Venezuelan government has accused several countries of election meddling.
"For the sake of peace in Venezuela, I ... filed a claim for constitutional protection ... to have the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Justice Tribunal investigate this attack on the electoral process, this attempt at a coup made using the electoral process," Maduro told reporters.
The president added that he decided to appeal to the court after having faced "psychological warfare in social and mass media."
A protester aims a weapon during clashes with police amid demonstrations against the official election results declaring President Nicolas Maduro's reelection in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 29, 2024, the day after the vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2024
Americas
Protests in Venezuela Definitely Financed by Washington - Russian Observer
Yesterday, 04:32 GMT
"Let them interrogate all registered presidential candidates and 38 parties, and find out in detail the nature of those attacks on polling stations, arson and damage to the branches of the electoral council, and cyber attacks," Maduro said.
"I am ready to be summoned and questioned as a presidential candidate and the winner of Sunday's presidential vote. I throw myself before justice and will obey it."
Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Andrey Nastasyin said on Wednesday that Maduro’s victory had been confirmed and urged foreign countries to stop using "baseless accusations" to attempt to influence the political situation in Venezuela.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала