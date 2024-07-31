https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/venezuelas-maduro-asks-supreme-tribunal-to-probe-alleged-election-meddling-1119586798.html
Venezuela's Maduro Asks Supreme Tribunal to Probe Alleged Election Meddling
The presidential election of July 28 saw Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government has accused several countries of election meddling.
CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro filed a constitutional protection claim on Wednesday with the country's Supreme Justice Tribunal to investigate an alleged election interference he described as an attempted coup.
The presidential election of July 28 saw Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters.
The Venezuelan government has accused several countries of election meddling.
"For the sake of peace in Venezuela, I ... filed a claim for constitutional protection ... to have the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Justice Tribunal investigate this attack on the electoral process, this attempt at a coup made using the electoral process," Maduro told reporters.
The president added that he decided to appeal to the court after having faced "psychological warfare in social and mass media."
"Let them interrogate all registered presidential candidates and 38 parties, and find out in detail the nature of those attacks on polling stations, arson and damage to the branches of the electoral council, and cyber attacks," Maduro said.
"I am ready to be summoned and questioned as a presidential candidate and the winner of Sunday's presidential vote. I throw myself before justice and will obey it."
Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Andrey Nastasyin said on Wednesday that Maduro’s victory had been confirmed and urged foreign countries to stop using "baseless accusations" to attempt to influence the political situation in Venezuela.