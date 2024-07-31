https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/venezuelas-opposition-leaders-must-face-justice---maduro-1119587584.html
Venezuela's Opposition Leaders Must Face Justice - Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told reporters on Wednesday that the leaders of the opposition must face justice for their actions after the election three days ago.
"If you ask my opinion as a citizen, these people should be behind bars... As head of state, I would say there should be justice. They must stop hiding and must come to the prosecutor's office," Maduro said when asked what should happen to Machado and González. Presidential elections in Venezuela were held on July 28. The next day the National Electoral Council declared Maduro president-elect for 2025-2031. Maduro received, according to the Electoral Council, 51% of the vote. On July 29, protests started in Venezuela. Clashes between the police and protesters began in Caracas. Protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 77 law enforcement officers were injured; 1,062 people were detained on charges of destruction of state infrastructure, incitement of hatred and terrorism. The Venezuelan government said a number of countries interfered in the elections and the people's right to self-determination. Moscow said the Venezuelan opposition must admit defeat in the elections. In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned third countries against supporting attempts to destabilize the situation inside Venezuela.
CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition leaders Edmundo González and María Corina Machado must face justice, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told reporters.
"If you ask my opinion as a citizen, these people should be behind bars... As head of state, I would say there should be justice. They must stop hiding and must come to the prosecutor's office," Maduro said when asked what should happen to Machado and González.
Presidential elections in Venezuela were held on July 28. The next day the National Electoral Council declared Maduro president-elect for 2025-2031. Maduro received, according to the Electoral Council, 51% of the vote. On July 29, protests started in Venezuela. Clashes between the police and protesters began in Caracas. Protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 77 law enforcement officers were injured; 1,062 people were detained on charges of destruction of state infrastructure, incitement of hatred and terrorism.
The Venezuelan government said a number of countries interfered in the elections and the people's right to self-determination.
Moscow said the Venezuelan opposition must admit defeat in the elections. In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned third countries against supporting attempts to destabilize the situation inside Venezuela.