Almost Half of Germans Oppose Deployment of US Long-Range Missiles - Poll
Forty-nine percent of Germans oppose the deployment of US long-range missiles to the country, compared to just 45% that support it.
The report added on Wednesday that 45% of respondents supported the initiative. At the same time, only 23% of Germans living in the former German Democratic Republic are in favor of the deployment of US missiles, while 74% opposed the decision. The poll was conducted from July 25-26 and surveyed 1,002 people. On July 10, the United States and Germany said that the US would start deploying "long-range fires capabilities" on German soil from 2026.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Forty-nine percent of Germans believe that Berlin's decision to allow the deployment of US long-range missiles on the country's territory is wrong, a poll conducted by the Forsa Institute for the RTL broadcaster showed.
The report added on Wednesday that 45% of respondents supported the initiative.
At the same time, only 23% of Germans living in the former German Democratic Republic are in favor of the deployment of US missiles, while 74% opposed the decision.
The poll was conducted from July 25-26 and surveyed 1,002 people.
On July 10, the United States and Germany said that the US would start deploying "long-range fires capabilities" on German soil from 2026.