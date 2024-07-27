https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/americans-please-go-home--german-politician-on-us-deploying-missiles-in-germany-1119530370.html

‘Americans, Please, Go Home’ – German Politician on US Deploying Missiles in Germany

The Pentagon's decision to begin rotating deployments of long-range missiles in Germany starting from 2026 has caused a stir in the media and in the public, prompting Germans to doubt the necessity of such a step and question US motives.

Chairman of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty Ralph Thomas Niemeyer has called for shutting down US military facilities in Germany, noting that Washington is using them to carry out its own conflicts.The German politician believes that Donald Trump taking office for a second term would be a good opportunity for Germany to gain more independence from Washington, since Trump “does not want to spend too much on the troop deployment either.”Without its own constitution, the country cannot have a genuine sovereignty, Niemeyer also stated, indicating this need for Germany.

