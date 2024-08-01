https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/biden-commits-to-new-us-military-deployments-during-call-with-netanyahu-1119598989.html

Biden Commits to New US Military Deployments During Call With Netanyahu

Biden Commits to New US Military Deployments During Call With Netanyahu

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden committed new US military deployments in the region during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

2024-08-01T22:20+0000

2024-08-01T22:20+0000

2024-08-01T22:20+0000

world

ismail haniyeh

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

israel

tehran

hamas

white house

pentagon

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117586527_0:50:999:611_1920x0_80_0_0_d7d21e12aa77461827c1d9a9e84ce579.png

"President Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel," the White House said in a press release on Thursday. "The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments." On Wednesday, Hamas confirmed that its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had been killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of newly elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian. Hamas has blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and vowed to retaliate. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said he had nothing to say about Haniyeh's death or Israel's alleged role in it. The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli government had instructed ministers not to comment on Haniyeh's assassination.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/houthis-urge-dangerous-response-to-israel-over-killing-of-hamas-hezbollah-leaders-1119597284.html

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us deployments to middle east, endless wars in middle east