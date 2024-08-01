https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/biden-commits-to-new-us-military-deployments-during-call-with-netanyahu-1119598989.html
Biden Commits to New US Military Deployments During Call With Netanyahu
US President Joe Biden committed new US military deployments in the region during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed additional efforts to support the ally’s defense capabilities and committed new US military deployments to the region amid raised tensions between Israel and Iran, the White House said.
"President Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel," the White House said in a press release on Thursday. "The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments."
On Wednesday, Hamas confirmed that its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had been killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of newly elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian. Hamas has blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and vowed to retaliate.
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said he had nothing to say about Haniyeh's death or Israel's alleged role in it. The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli government had instructed ministers not to comment on Haniyeh's assassination.