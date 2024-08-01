https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/houthis-urge-dangerous-response-to-israel-over-killing-of-hamas-hezbollah-leaders-1119597284.html

Houthis Urge 'Dangerous' Response to Israel Over Killing of Hamas, Hezbollah Leaders

Forces opposing Israel must deliver a "dangerous" military response to the killings of their leaders in Lebanon and Iran, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said Thursday.

"Europeans are trying to exert political and diplomatic pressure on Iran for its response to Israel to be 'symbolic,' as they say, and to the extent that the Israelis want," he told the Almasirah broadcaster.On Wednesday, Hamas confirmed that its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had been killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of newly elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian. Hamas has blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and vowed to retaliate. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said he had nothing to say about Haniyeh's death or Israel's alleged role in it. The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli government had instructed ministers not to comment on Haniyeh's assassination. On Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a strike in a southern suburb of Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

