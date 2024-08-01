International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/prisoner-exchange-involving-russia-us-germany-other-countries-underway---reports-1119593727.html
Prisoner Exchange Involving Russia, US, Germany, Other Countries Underway - Reports
Prisoner Exchange Involving Russia, US, Germany, Other Countries Underway - Reports
Sputnik International
A large scale prisoner exchange involving Russia, the United States, Germany and other countries is currently underway, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a senior administration official.
2024-08-01T12:52+0000
2024-08-01T12:52+0000
world
russia
germany
us
evan gershkovich
prisoner swap
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/13/1119430940_0:247:2762:1801_1920x0_80_0_0_b684708b7fa5384c00fa745249a38f69.jpg
The transfer of prisoners is currently underway and American prisoners are expected to soon be in US custody, the administration official said. The administration official did not provide the names of the detainees or the parameters involved in the swap. Meanwhile ABC News, citing a senior Biden administration official, separately reported that Russia and the US have agreed to a multiparty prisone swap that would allow Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerskovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan to return to the US.
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/13/1119430940_16:0:2747:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_51290628404dcc67d9ae4d68425eda41.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, prisonor swap deal, evan gershkovich, prisoner exchange, prisoners swap
us, russia, prisonor swap deal, evan gershkovich, prisoner exchange, prisoners swap

Prisoner Exchange Involving Russia, US, Germany, Other Countries Underway - Reports

12:52 GMT 01.08.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankUS journalist working for The Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich
US journalist working for The Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A large scale prisoner exchange involving Russia, the United States, Germany and other countries is currently underway, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a senior administration official.
The transfer of prisoners is currently underway and American prisoners are expected to soon be in US custody, the administration official said.
The administration official did not provide the names of the detainees or the parameters involved in the swap.
Meanwhile ABC News, citing a senior Biden administration official, separately reported that Russia and the US have agreed to a multiparty prisone swap that would allow Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerskovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan to return to the US.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала