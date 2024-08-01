https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/prisoner-exchange-involving-russia-us-germany-other-countries-underway---reports-1119593727.html
Prisoner Exchange Involving Russia, US, Germany, Other Countries Underway - Reports
A large scale prisoner exchange involving Russia, the United States, Germany and other countries is currently underway, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a senior administration official.
The transfer of prisoners is currently underway and American prisoners are expected to soon be in US custody, the administration official said. The administration official did not provide the names of the detainees or the parameters involved in the swap. Meanwhile ABC News, citing a senior Biden administration official, separately reported that Russia and the US have agreed to a multiparty prisone swap that would allow Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerskovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan to return to the US.
