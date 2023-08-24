Moscow Court Extends Arrest of Reporter Gershkovich Accused of Espionage by 3 Months

International
The Lefortovo district court of Moscow has decided to extend the pre-trial detention of US citizen Evan Gershkovich, a Moscow-based Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in March on espionage charges, by three more months, the court's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.
"By the decision of the Lefortovsky district court of Moscow dated August 24 in relation to Evan Gershkovich ... the period of detention was extended for three months — until November 30," the court said.Gershkovich was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for Washington on the activities of Russia’s defense industrial complex. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Lefortovo district court of Moscow has decided to extend the pre-trial detention of US citizen Evan Gershkovich, a Moscow-based Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in March on espionage charges, by three more months, the court's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.
"By the decision of the Lefortovsky district court of Moscow dated August 24 in relation to Evan Gershkovich ... the period of detention was extended for three months — until November 30," the court said.
Gershkovich was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for Washington on the activities of Russia’s defense industrial complex. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.
