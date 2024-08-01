https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/russia-willing-to-cooperate-on-ukraine-crisis-resolution-seeks-solutions-considering-its-interests-1119592593.html
Russia is ready to cooperate with all those who seek to facilitate the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, taking into account Russian interests and current realities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
Commenting on the recent visit by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to Ukraine, she said his statements in general are in line with the Vatican's mediation efforts. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is open to a diplomatic resolution, yet the same seemingly does not hold true for Ukraine.
"Considering the significance of the Secretary of State's figure in the hierarchy of the Roman Catholic Church, we certainly take his statements very seriously, regarding them as the official position of the Holy See," Zakharova said.
"As of today, we have not received any official requests regarding Parolin's visit to Russia. The dialogue with the Vatican continues. Our country is ready to cooperate with all those who seek to facilitate a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis with account for Russia's known interests and current realities," she said.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is open to a diplomatic resolution
, yet the same seemingly does not hold true for Ukraine.
"Russia is open to all initiatives, and Russia is open to a diplomatic path to a settlement, but we see that, unfortunately, there is no such reciprocity on the part of Ukraine at the moment," Peskov said.