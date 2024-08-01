https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/russia-willing-to-cooperate-on-ukraine-crisis-resolution-seeks-solutions-considering-its-interests-1119592593.html

Russia Willing to Cooperate on Ukraine Crisis Resolution, Seeks Solutions Considering Its Interests

Russia is ready to cooperate with all those who seek to facilitate the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, taking into account Russian interests and current realities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

Commenting on the recent visit by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to Ukraine, she said his statements in general are in line with the Vatican's mediation efforts. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is open to a diplomatic resolution, yet the same seemingly does not hold true for Ukraine.

