Russia Open to Peace Initiatives in Ukraine, But No Reciprocity on Kiev's Part

Moscow is open to any initiative to end the Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means, but there is no reciprocity on the part of Kiev at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Russia is open to all initiatives, and Russia is open to a diplomatic path to a settlement, but we see that, unfortunately, there is no such reciprocity on the part of Ukraine at the moment," Peskov said in a televised appearance on the Russia Channel One broadcaster.Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelensky has been compelled to acknowledge that the entire world—and now even he himself—wants Russia to participate in the next conference on resolving the situation in Ukraine; otherwise, no meaningful results will be achieved.In early July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik, commenting on the new summit on Ukraine, that the Russian side does not accept ultimatums and does not intend to participate in such events.The conference on Ukraine took place in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The Kremlin stated that seeking solutions to the situation in the Ukrainian conflict without Russia's involvement is completely illogical and unproductive. The joint communiqué at the end of the conference calls for returning control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to Kiev and includes calls for free navigation in the Black and Azov Seas, as well as for the exchange and release of all prisoners of war. The document also emphasizes the need for dialogue among all parties to end the conflict. Out of 91 participants, only 76 supported the communiqué. Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates did not sign the final communiqué. Later, Iraq, Jordan, and Rwanda withdrew their signatures from the communiqué.Moscow has repeatedly indicated its readiness for negotiations, but Kiev has legally banned them. The West calls on Russia for negotiations, which Moscow is willing to engage in, yet the West ignores Kiev's constant refusals for dialogue. Earlier, the Kremlin stated that the absolute priority for Russia is achieving the objectives of the special operation; the situation in Ukraine could move toward a peaceful resolution if the new realities are considered, and all of Moscow's demands are well known.Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow would immediately cease fire and declare readiness for negotiations once Ukrainian troops are withdrawn from the territories of the new Russian regions. Additionally, he stated that Kiev must renounce its intentions to join NATO, carry out demilitarization and denazification, and adopt a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status. The Russian leader also mentioned the need to lift sanctions against Russia.

