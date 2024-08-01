https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/southport-stabbing-suspect-charged-with-murder---police-1119591777.html

Southport Stabbing Suspect Charged With Murder - Police

A 17-year-old boy suspected of stabbing three children to death in the UK town of Southport has been charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder, the Merseyside Police department has said.

"We can confirm that a 17-year-old boy from Banks has been charged with the murders of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar; 10 counts of attempted murder; and Possession of a bladed article, following the tragic incident in Southport on Monday, 29 July," the police said in a statement on Wednesday night. The suspect was not named for legal reasons. He was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Thursday. County police detained three people during riots on Wednesday following a deadly attack on a children's dance club in Southport, in northwestern England. The stabbing left eight other children and two adults injured, many of them critically. In London, protesters clashed with police amid unconfirmed reports that the knifeman was a refugee. More than 100 demonstrators were arrested for violent disorder, assault and breach of protest conditions. Some of them suffered minor injuries.

