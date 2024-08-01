https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/ukraine-will-not-restore-transit-of-russian-oil-to-slovakia-hungary---prime-minister-1119589552.html

Ukraine Will Not Restore Transit of Russian Oil to Slovakia, Hungary - Prime Minister

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he will not resume the transit of Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary.

In July, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the country was no longer receiving oil from the Russian oil giant, which was sanctioned by Ukraine. He added that the parties agreed on another intergovernmental meeting in October to continue "pragmatic dialogue." On July 22, Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations of the European Commission with Ukraine due to a stop in the transit of oil from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline. On July 24, the commission postponed the consideration of the appeal, citing the need for additional information.

