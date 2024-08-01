International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/ukraine-will-not-restore-transit-of-russian-oil-to-slovakia-hungary---prime-minister-1119589552.html
Ukraine Will Not Restore Transit of Russian Oil to Slovakia, Hungary - Prime Minister
Ukraine Will Not Restore Transit of Russian Oil to Slovakia, Hungary - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he will not resume the transit of Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary.
2024-08-01T03:19+0000
2024-08-01T03:19+0000
world
europe
peter szijjarto
robert fico
slovakia
hungary
ukraine
european commission
lukoil
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103887/51/1038875192_0:144:3130:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_168bbaacbffcc598b68b06475fccb9d6.jpg
In July, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the country was no longer receiving oil from the Russian oil giant, which was sanctioned by Ukraine. He added that the parties agreed on another intergovernmental meeting in October to continue "pragmatic dialogue." On July 22, Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations of the European Commission with Ukraine due to a stop in the transit of oil from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline. On July 24, the commission postponed the consideration of the appeal, citing the need for additional information.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/eu-denies-support-to-hungary-slovakia-after-ukraine-halts-russian-oil-transit---reports-1119496931.html
slovakia
hungary
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103887/51/1038875192_200:0:2931:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52cdaef6f47695554dbd2e51df7cc403.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lukoil in ukraine, slovakia issues with ukraine, hungary issues with ukraine, russian oil in europe, oil prices in europe
lukoil in ukraine, slovakia issues with ukraine, hungary issues with ukraine, russian oil in europe, oil prices in europe

Ukraine Will Not Restore Transit of Russian Oil to Slovakia, Hungary - Prime Minister

03:19 GMT 01.08.2024
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk / Go to the mediabankChelyabinsk's Lukoil-Uralnefteproduct company
Chelyabinsk's Lukoil-Uralnefteproduct company - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that he had held several rounds of talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, during which Shmyhal emphasized Kiev’s determination not to resume the transit of Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary.
In July, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the country was no longer receiving oil from the Russian oil giant, which was sanctioned by Ukraine.
"The sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine do not pose a threat to the energy security of Slovakia and Europe as a whole, which is why their cancellation is not a subject of discussion. Therefore, we have full understanding from Brussels on this issue," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Wednesday.
He added that the parties agreed on another intergovernmental meeting in October to continue "pragmatic dialogue."
The Slovak national flag, left, flutters next to the flag of European Union in front of the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Friday, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2024
World
EU Refuses Support to Hungary, Slovakia on Russian Oil Transit Dispute With Ukraine
25 July, 09:00 GMT
On July 22, Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations of the European Commission with Ukraine due to a stop in the transit of oil from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline. On July 24, the commission postponed the consideration of the appeal, citing the need for additional information.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала