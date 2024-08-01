https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/ukraine-will-not-restore-transit-of-russian-oil-to-slovakia-hungary---prime-minister-1119589552.html
Ukraine Will Not Restore Transit of Russian Oil to Slovakia, Hungary - Prime Minister
Ukraine Will Not Restore Transit of Russian Oil to Slovakia, Hungary - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he will not resume the transit of Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary.
In July, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the country was no longer receiving oil from the Russian oil giant, which was sanctioned by Ukraine. He added that the parties agreed on another intergovernmental meeting in October to continue "pragmatic dialogue." On July 22, Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations of the European Commission with Ukraine due to a stop in the transit of oil from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline. On July 24, the commission postponed the consideration of the appeal, citing the need for additional information.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that he had held several rounds of talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, during which Shmyhal emphasized Kiev’s determination not to resume the transit of Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary.
In July, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the country was no longer receiving oil from the Russian oil giant, which was sanctioned by Ukraine.
"The sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine do not pose a threat to the energy security of Slovakia and Europe as a whole, which is why their cancellation is not a subject of discussion. Therefore, we have full understanding from Brussels on this issue," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Wednesday.
He added that the parties agreed on another intergovernmental meeting in October to continue "pragmatic dialogue."
On July 22, Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations of the European Commission with Ukraine due to a stop in the transit of oil from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline. On July 24, the commission postponed the consideration of the appeal, citing the need for additional information.