EU Refuses Support to Hungary, Slovakia on Russian Oil Transit Dispute With Ukraine
09:00 GMT 25.07.2024 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 25.07.2024)
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosThe Slovak national flag, left, flutters next to the flag of European Union in front of the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Friday, April 5, 2024
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has denied its support to Hungary and Slovakia after they sought to force Ukraine to restore Russian oil transit to the bloc, the Financial Times reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told the FT that Brussels would need more time to gather evidence and assess the legal situation. Eleven of the EU nations attending a meeting of trade officials on Wednesday backed his stance and none took the side of Budapest and Bratislava, diplomats told the FT.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that Hungary and Slovakia had asked the European Commission to launch consultations with Ukraine after it stopped the transit of oil through the Druzhba pipeline. Szijjarto also said that Hungary would not approve the allocation of 6.5 billion euros ($7 billion) for arms sent to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility until the issue was resolved.
Ukraine's trade agreement reportedly contains a clause that provides for the possibility of suspending oil transit. An EU diplomat was quoted as saying by FT that disruption in Russian oil supplies would have a "huge impact" on the central European nation.
Last week, Szijjarto said that Ukraine stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the country was not longer receiving oil from the Russian oil giant, which was sanctioned by Ukraine. Slovakia's Slovnaft refinery imports Russian crude from another supplier, but the country is discussing the current situation with Ukraine.