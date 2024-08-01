https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/us-eu-holding-talks-to-prevent-large-scale-conflict-after-haniyehs-death---reports-1119590611.html

US, EU Holding Talks to Prevent Large-Scale Conflict After Haniyeh’s Death - Reports

US, EU Holding Talks to Prevent Large-Scale Conflict After Haniyeh’s Death - Reports

Sputnik International

US and EU diplomats are holding urgent talks to prevent the threat of a full-scale war in the Middle East after the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

2024-08-01T05:18+0000

2024-08-01T05:18+0000

2024-08-01T05:18+0000

world

middle east

ismail haniyeh

masoud pezeshkian

european union (eu)

hamas

iran-israel row

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg

EU Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Enrique Mora negotiated with officials in Tehran on Wednesday, while White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk held talks in Saudi Arabia, the report said. The talks were aimed at persuading Tehran either not to respond to Israel or to take symbolic actions, the report read on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh was killed in an aistrike on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The movement has blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/killing-of-haniyeh-could-not-have-occurred-without-us-authorization-intel-support-1119584340.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/haniyeh-killing-to-spoil-prospects-of-peace-talks-as-hardliners-push-for-strong-response-1119586263.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast violence, middle east war, hamas leader death, haniyeh killed, hamas assassinaiton, israel iran conflict, israel hamas conflict