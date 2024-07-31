https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/hamas-says-will-not-give-up-its-conditions-in-talks-with-israel-after-murder-of-haniyeh-1119579044.html
Hamas Says Will Not Give Up Its Conditions in Talks With Israel After Murder of Haniyeh
Hamas Says Will Not Give Up Its Conditions in Talks With Israel After Murder of Haniyeh
Israel's attempts to force Hamas to abandon its negotiating conditions by killing the movement's politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran are pointless, Mahmoud Tah, a representative of the Hamas movement in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. According to the movement, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence in Tehran after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israel's attempts to force Hamas to abandon its negotiating conditions by killing the movement's politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran are pointless, Mahmoud Tah, a representative of the Hamas movement in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh
as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. According to the movement, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence in Tehran after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran.
"Israel carried out this murder in order to force Hamas to weaken its conditions in the negotiations. We will not do this. And we promise that the Israeli army will pay a high price for this crime," Tah said.