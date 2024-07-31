International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/hamas-says-will-not-give-up-its-conditions-in-talks-with-israel-after-murder-of-haniyeh-1119579044.html
Hamas Says Will Not Give Up Its Conditions in Talks With Israel After Murder of Haniyeh
Hamas Says Will Not Give Up Its Conditions in Talks With Israel After Murder of Haniyeh
Sputnik International
Israel's attempts to force Hamas to abandon its negotiating conditions by killing the movement's politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran are pointless, Mahmoud Tah, a representative of the Hamas movement in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2024-07-31T10:47+0000
2024-07-31T10:47+0000
world
hamas
ismail haniyeh
israel
tehran
iran
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119387023_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_eeaf44305fe464e72b8cab4cfc021c2b.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. According to the movement, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence in Tehran after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/blatant-assassination-of-haniyeh-may-have-been-crossing-a-red-line--ex-cia-officer-1119576337.html
israel
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119387023_138:0:2867:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_036cd432d411532fa7fbc0258c305839.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza conflict, hamas assasination, hamas death, palestine violence
israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza conflict, hamas assasination, hamas death, palestine violence

Hamas Says Will Not Give Up Its Conditions in Talks With Israel After Murder of Haniyeh

10:47 GMT 31.07.2024
© AP Photo / Eyad BabaA Palestinian woman sits in rubble following an Israeli air strike in Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012.
A Palestinian woman sits in rubble following an Israeli air strike in Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
© AP Photo / Eyad Baba
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israel's attempts to force Hamas to abandon its negotiating conditions by killing the movement's politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran are pointless, Mahmoud Tah, a representative of the Hamas movement in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. According to the movement, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence in Tehran after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran.
Johnson - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
Analysis
‘Blatant' Assassination of Haniyeh ‘May Have Been Crossing a Red Line’ – Ex-CIA Officer
07:02 GMT

"Israel carried out this murder in order to force Hamas to weaken its conditions in the negotiations. We will not do this. And we promise that the Israeli army will pay a high price for this crime," Tah said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала