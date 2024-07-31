https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/hamas-says-will-not-give-up-its-conditions-in-talks-with-israel-after-murder-of-haniyeh-1119579044.html

Hamas Says Will Not Give Up Its Conditions in Talks With Israel After Murder of Haniyeh

Hamas Says Will Not Give Up Its Conditions in Talks With Israel After Murder of Haniyeh

Sputnik International

Israel's attempts to force Hamas to abandon its negotiating conditions by killing the movement's politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran are pointless, Mahmoud Tah, a representative of the Hamas movement in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2024-07-31T10:47+0000

2024-07-31T10:47+0000

2024-07-31T10:47+0000

world

hamas

ismail haniyeh

israel

tehran

iran

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119387023_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_eeaf44305fe464e72b8cab4cfc021c2b.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. According to the movement, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence in Tehran after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/blatant-assassination-of-haniyeh-may-have-been-crossing-a-red-line--ex-cia-officer-1119576337.html

israel

tehran

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza conflict, hamas assasination, hamas death, palestine violence