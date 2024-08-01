International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/usaid-failing-to-monitor-ukraine-aid-programs-thoroughly---report-1119588979.html
USAID Failing to Monitor Ukraine Aid Programs Thoroughly - Report
USAID Failing to Monitor Ukraine Aid Programs Thoroughly - Report
Sputnik International
The US State Department and USAID need to expand and impose far stricter monitoring and accounting procedures to aid send to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office said in a report.
2024-08-01T00:34+0000
2024-08-01T00:34+0000
americas
ukraine
us government accountability office (gao)
state department
usaid
ngo
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54318c2d65c5f823b2cc570ddf0ee248.jpg
The United States has sent $174 billion in aid to Ukraine since the conflict began in 2022.Without periodic monitoring of implementation, the agencies risk that partners may not have effectively screened sub-partners to help ensure they can implement assistance effectively, the report said. The GAO also advised the State Department to improve its documentation of past performance reviews, and for the State Department and USAID to monitor partners' screening of sub-partners for past performance, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/zelensky-calls-us-presidential-election-challenge-risk-for-ukraine-1119588142.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3c1d8534234387f71cdf3be59a084b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
usaid in ukraine, aid to ukraine, is aid in ukraine being monitored, is aid in ukraine being stolen?
usaid in ukraine, aid to ukraine, is aid in ukraine being monitored, is aid in ukraine being stolen?

USAID Failing to Monitor Ukraine Aid Programs Thoroughly - Report

00:34 GMT 01.08.2024
© AP Photo / Mariam ZuhaibThe American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department and the Agency for International Development (USAID) need to expand and impose far more through and exacting monitoring and accounting procedures to track the use of aid that has been sent to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report.
The United States has sent $174 billion in aid to Ukraine since the conflict began in 2022.
"Congress appropriated more than $174 billion to support Ukraine since the start of the war," the report said on Wednesday. "[But while] USAID routinely monitors its NGO [non-governmental organizations] implementing partners' screening of their sub-partners for past performance, it does not perform this monitoring for its international organization partners and State does not perform this monitoring for either type of partner."
Without periodic monitoring of implementation, the agencies risk that partners may not have effectively screened sub-partners to help ensure they can implement assistance effectively, the report said.
"GAO is making five recommendations, including for State to screen all international organization partners for past performance," the report added.
Zelensky speaks during his press conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
World
Zelensky Calls US Presidential Election Challenge, Risk for Ukraine
Yesterday, 23:28 GMT
The GAO also advised the State Department to improve its documentation of past performance reviews, and for the State Department and USAID to monitor partners' screening of sub-partners for past performance, according to the report.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала