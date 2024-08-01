USAID Failing to Monitor Ukraine Aid Programs Thoroughly - Report
The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department and the Agency for International Development (USAID) need to expand and impose far more through and exacting monitoring and accounting procedures to track the use of aid that has been sent to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report.
The United States has sent $174 billion in aid to Ukraine since the conflict began in 2022.
"Congress appropriated more than $174 billion to support Ukraine since the start of the war," the report said on Wednesday. "[But while] USAID routinely monitors its NGO [non-governmental organizations] implementing partners' screening of their sub-partners for past performance, it does not perform this monitoring for its international organization partners and State does not perform this monitoring for either type of partner."
Without periodic monitoring of implementation, the agencies risk that partners may not have effectively screened sub-partners to help ensure they can implement assistance effectively, the report said.
"GAO is making five recommendations, including for State to screen all international organization partners for past performance," the report added.
The GAO also advised the State Department to improve its documentation of past performance reviews, and for the State Department and USAID to monitor partners' screening of sub-partners for past performance, according to the report.