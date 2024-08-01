https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/usaid-failing-to-monitor-ukraine-aid-programs-thoroughly---report-1119588979.html

The US State Department and USAID need to expand and impose far stricter monitoring and accounting procedures to aid send to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office said in a report.

The United States has sent $174 billion in aid to Ukraine since the conflict began in 2022.Without periodic monitoring of implementation, the agencies risk that partners may not have effectively screened sub-partners to help ensure they can implement assistance effectively, the report said. The GAO also advised the State Department to improve its documentation of past performance reviews, and for the State Department and USAID to monitor partners' screening of sub-partners for past performance, according to the report.

