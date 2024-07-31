https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/zelensky-calls-us-presidential-election-challenge-risk-for-ukraine-1119588142.html

Zelensky Calls US Presidential Election Challenge, Risk for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the upcoming presidential election in the United States could pose a challenge and risk for Ukraine.

"The current situation in the United States is a challenge. There are risks that cannot be predicted ... If Donald Trump wins ... we do not know what our dialogue will be. It used to be quite reasonable, but we do not know what will happen after the election," Zelensky said on Wednesday in an interview with French media, including Le Monde newspaper. At the same time, Zelensky believes that the majority in the US Congress will remain supportive of Ukraine. The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Earlier in July, US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president. Former US President Donald Trump secured the Republican Party’s nomination earlier this month and picked Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate. The selection of Vance was described as a "disaster" for Ukraine by EU officials. Vance has been vocal in his opposition to providing Kiev with additional aid.In May, Trump claimed that he would end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours, and reportedly reiterated his intention to end the conflict in a phone call with Zelensky. Earlier this month, the Trump campaign's communication director Steven Cheung confirmed that negotiating an end to the conflict in Ukraine will be "a top priority in [Trump's] second term will be to quickly negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war."

