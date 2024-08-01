https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/white-house-was-not-aware-of-plea-deal-discussions-with-september-11-defendants---kirby-1119599829.html

White House Was Not Aware of Plea Deal Discussions With September 11 Defendants - Kirby

The White House was not aware of plea deals the Department of Defense came to with three 9/11 defendants until the day they were announced, White House Communications Advisor John Kirby said.

"The White House wasn't aware of this deal or the process leading up to it until yesterday," Kirby said on Thursday. "There's no change to the President's policy and opinion that Guantanamo should be closed, but in this particular case with these plea deals, we're going to be reaching out to the Department of Defense as appropriate to have discussions about it." On Wednesday, the Department of Defense announced that it entered into pre-trial plea agreements with three of the defendants accused of having a role in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, including Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, who is claimed to have masterminded the attacks.

