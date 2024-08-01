International
White House Was Not Aware of Plea Deal Discussions With September 11 Defendants - Kirby
White House Was Not Aware of Plea Deal Discussions With September 11 Defendants - Kirby
The White House was not aware of plea deals the Department of Defense came to with three 9/11 defendants until the day they were announced, White House Communications Advisor John Kirby said.
john kirby
khalid shaikh mohammad
guantanamo
white house
us
september 11
"The White House wasn't aware of this deal or the process leading up to it until yesterday," Kirby said on Thursday. "There's no change to the President's policy and opinion that Guantanamo should be closed, but in this particular case with these plea deals, we're going to be reaching out to the Department of Defense as appropriate to have discussions about it." On Wednesday, the Department of Defense announced that it entered into pre-trial plea agreements with three of the defendants accused of having a role in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, including Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, who is claimed to have masterminded the attacks.
White House Was Not Aware of Plea Deal Discussions With September 11 Defendants - Kirby

23:07 GMT 01.08.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikNational Security Council spokesman John Kirby
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House was not aware of the plea deals with three of the 9/11 defendants until Wednesday and will reach out to the Department of Defense to discuss the issue, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said in an interview with Fox News.
"The White House wasn't aware of this deal or the process leading up to it until yesterday," Kirby said on Thursday. "There's no change to the President's policy and opinion that Guantanamo should be closed, but in this particular case with these plea deals, we're going to be reaching out to the Department of Defense as appropriate to have discussions about it."
This Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2009 sketch reviewed by the U.S. military, shows, from top left, Khalid Shaikh Mohammad; Walid bin Attash; Ramzi bin al Shibh; Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, also known as Ammar al Baluchi, and Mustafa al Hawsawi attend a hearing at the U.S. Military Commissions court for war crimes at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, a military judge set Jan. 11, 2021 for the start of the long-stalled war crimes trial of the five men being held at the Guantanamo Bay prison on charges of planning and aiding the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
Americas
US Enters Into Pre-Trial Agreements With Three September 11 Defendants - Pentagon
Yesterday, 21:52 GMT
On Wednesday, the Department of Defense announced that it entered into pre-trial plea agreements with three of the defendants accused of having a role in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, including Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, who is claimed to have masterminded the attacks.
