Americans Released From Russian Custody Greeted by Biden and Harris

Americans recently released from Russian custody as part of a major prisoner exchange deal arrived in the United States greeted by their families and President Joe Biden, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2024-08-02T07:19+0000

2024-08-02T07:19+0000

2024-08-02T07:26+0000

A plane carrying former US Marine Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva landed in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, late Thursday night. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greeted the Americans as they stepped off the aircraft. Whelan stepped out of the aircraft first and saluted Biden followed by a big hug. Gershkovich stepped out of the aircraft to a loud cheer from the press area. He also proceeded to embrace the US president. Kurmasheva was the last to exit the aircraft and had a emotional reunion with her two daughters. The United States, Russia, Germany, and other Western countries struck a deal for a 24-person prisoner swap, which is one of the largest prisoner exchange agreements since the end of the Cold War. Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Federal Security Service said eight Russians detained and held in custody in a number of NATO countries had returned to Russia. A source in one of the competent Russian agencies said on Thursday that the list of Russians who were returning home included Artem Dultsev, Anna Dultseva, Pavel Rubtsov, Vadim Konoshchenok, Mikhail Mikushin, Roman Seleznev, Vladislav Klyushin and several minor children. Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov, also known as Krasikov, who had been serving a life sentence in Germany, was also returning back to Russia, the source said.

