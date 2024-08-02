https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/gold-shines-most-in-week-since-march-as-us-interest-rate-cut-softer-economy-beckons-1119615201.html

Gold Shines Most in Week Since March as US Interest Rate Cut, Softer Economy Beckons

Gold Shines Most in Week Since March as US Interest Rate Cut, Softer Economy Beckons

Sputnik International

Gold shone its most for a week since March, rallying 4% over a five-day stretch despite a slight dip on Friday, as US unemployment hit two-and-a-half year highs, triggering an investor run to the precious metal and other safe havens.

2024-08-02T18:35+0000

2024-08-02T18:35+0000

2024-08-02T18:35+0000

economy

us federal open market committee (fomc)

us labor department

gold reserves

gold prices

gold

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117566277_0:81:2885:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb27b4b816a2be2e73a5a5d509df2de.jpg

With 30 minutes to Friday’s close, benchmark US gold futures for delivery in December was at $2,474.20 per ounce, down $6.60, or 0.3%, on the day. For the week, December gold rose 4.2% - its most since a 4.8% rally during the week ended March 31. Equally significant was gold futures’ rally to a record high of $2,522 this week. The spot price of gold, which reflects real-time trades in bullion, hovered at just over $2,430 an ounce, down almost $15, or 0.6%, for Friday. For the week, spot gold rose 2.1%, its most since the week ended June 30, when it rose 2.8%. It also hit an all-time high above $2,477 this week. The US Labor Department reported on Friday that non-farm payrolls grew by 114,000 jobs in July, the smallest growth since the jobs boom that began after the pandemic. Unemployment, meanwhile, rose to 4.3%, the highest since December 2021. The cooler-than-anticipated US labor situation prompted money market bets for a 50-basis point, or 0.5% percentage point, rate cut when the Fed’s policy-makers meet on September 18. Prior to that, bets had been at best been for a 25 basis point, or 0.25% percentage point, cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell himself said this week that the central bank’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) was closing in on its first rate cut in 4-½ years and that it could come as early as September. Prospects of an impending Fed rate reduction also sent the dollar and US bonds lower and gold higher.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/downhill-since-bretton-woods-unipolar-us-dollar-mutated-into-politically-weaponized-tool-1119202058.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gold rates, us interest rate cut, gold prices