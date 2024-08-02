https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/iran-intelligence-minister-says-israel-killed-haniyeh-after-receiving-ok-from-us-1119609752.html

Iran Intelligence Minister Says Israel Killed Haniyeh After Receiving OK From US

Israel killed the political head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, after receiving "green light" from the United States, Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib said on Friday.

"The cowardly assassination of the head of the Hamas politburo... Ismail Haniyeh, committed by Israeli usurpers, [who received] the green light from the United States, once again showed the brutality of the Israeli regime," the minister said, as quoted by the Nour News broadcaster.On Wednesday, Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The movement blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.

