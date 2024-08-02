https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/israel-defense-forces-responds-to-hezbollah-shelling-with-airstrikes-artillery-fire-1119599948.html
Israel Defense Forces Responds to Hezbollah Shelling With Airstrikes, Artillery Fire
Israel Defense Forces Responds to Hezbollah Shelling With Airstrikes, Artillery Fire
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hit Hezbollah targets using airstrikes and artillery, the IDF said.
2024-08-02T00:42+0000
2024-08-02T00:42+0000
2024-08-02T00:42+0000
world
hassan nasrallah
ismail haniyeh
newsfeed
middle east
lebanon
israel
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
israeli air force (iaf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119487216_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_275872d23f1ae4ce69008afdf5727b53.jpg
Earlier, a source told Sputnik that Hezbollah launched a rocket salvo towards IDF positions near Lebanon's southern border. It said IDF artillery also fired to remove threats in the areas of Rmaych and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said Thursday in an address in connection with the killing of Sayyed Mouhsen, also known as "Fouad Shokur," and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh that the movement will resume a "support front" for the Gaza Strip and attacks on Israel's military positions starting Friday morning. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/houthis-urge-dangerous-response-to-israel-over-killing-of-hamas-hezbollah-leaders-1119597284.html
lebanon
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119487216_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1e8db030e16ad3177f107e6bc815183.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel lebanon war, israel hezbollah war, escalation in middle east
israel lebanon war, israel hezbollah war, escalation in middle east
Israel Defense Forces Responds to Hezbollah Shelling With Airstrikes, Artillery Fire
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck positions of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah shelling, the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.
Earlier, a source told Sputnik that Hezbollah launched a rocket salvo towards IDF positions near Lebanon's southern border.
"Following the sirens that sounded at 21:44 in the western Galilee area, numerous projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. Shortly after the launches were carried out, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] struck the Hezbollah launcher from which the projectiles were launched in the area of Yater in southern Lebanon," the IDF said.
It said IDF artillery also fired to remove threats in the areas of Rmaych and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said Thursday in an address in connection with the killing of Sayyed Mouhsen, also known as "Fouad Shokur," and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh that the movement will resume a "support front" for the Gaza Strip and attacks on Israel's military positions starting Friday morning.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.