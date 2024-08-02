https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/israel-defense-forces-responds-to-hezbollah-shelling-with-airstrikes-artillery-fire-1119599948.html

Israel Defense Forces Responds to Hezbollah Shelling With Airstrikes, Artillery Fire

Israel Defense Forces Responds to Hezbollah Shelling With Airstrikes, Artillery Fire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hit Hezbollah targets using airstrikes and artillery, the IDF said.

Earlier, a source told Sputnik that Hezbollah launched a rocket salvo towards IDF positions near Lebanon's southern border. It said IDF artillery also fired to remove threats in the areas of Rmaych and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said Thursday in an address in connection with the killing of Sayyed Mouhsen, also known as "Fouad Shokur," and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh that the movement will resume a "support front" for the Gaza Strip and attacks on Israel's military positions starting Friday morning. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.

