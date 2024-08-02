https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/maduros-victory-confirmed-after-counting-9687-of-votes---electoral-council-head-1119616717.html

Maduro's Victory Confirmed After Counting 96.87% of Votes - Electoral Council Head

Maduro's Victory Confirmed After Counting 96.87% of Votes - Electoral Council Head

Sputnik International

CARACAS (Sputnik) - The victory of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Sunday's presidential election has been confirmed after counting 96.87% of... 02.08.2024, Sputnik International

2024-08-02T21:56+0000

2024-08-02T21:56+0000

2024-08-02T21:55+0000

americas

venezuela

us

nicolas maduro

election

venezuelan national electoral council (cne)

presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119589875_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_76c78aaf66cefc3c6f3bae3ad02f58ff.jpg

"Nicolas Maduro won 51.95% of the votes, while Edmundo Gonzales received 43.18%," Amoroso said. The July 28 presidential election saw Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling in the wake of the protests. Maduro’s victory has been questioned by the United States, Canada and several Latin American countries. The presidents of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay issued a joint statement to demand a vote recount by independent electoral observers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/venezuelas-maduro-asks-supreme-tribunal-to-probe-alleged-election-meddling-1119586798.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, us, nicolas maduro, election, venezuelan national electoral council (cne), presidential election