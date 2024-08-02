International
Maduro's Victory Confirmed After Counting 96.87% of Votes - Electoral Council Head
Maduro's Victory Confirmed After Counting 96.87% of Votes - Electoral Council Head
CARACAS (Sputnik) - The victory of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Sunday's presidential election has been confirmed after counting 96.87% of... 02.08.2024, Sputnik International
"Nicolas Maduro won 51.95% of the votes, while Edmundo Gonzales received 43.18%," Amoroso said. The July 28 presidential election saw Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling in the wake of the protests. Maduro’s victory has been questioned by the United States, Canada and several Latin American countries. The presidents of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay issued a joint statement to demand a vote recount by independent electoral observers.
CARACAS (Sputnik) - The victory of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Sunday's presidential election has been confirmed after counting 96.87% of the votes, the head of the country's National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, said on Friday.
"Nicolas Maduro won 51.95% of the votes, while Edmundo Gonzales received 43.18%," Amoroso said.
The July 28 presidential election saw Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters.
The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling in the wake of the protests.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
Americas
Venezuela's Maduro Asks Supreme Tribunal to Probe Alleged Election Meddling
31 July, 20:55 GMT
Maduro’s victory has been questioned by the United States, Canada and several Latin American countries. The presidents of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay issued a joint statement to demand a vote recount by independent electoral observers.
