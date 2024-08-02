https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/nicaragua-china-open-direct-sea-route-1119605759.html

Nicaragua, China Open Direct Sea Route

Nicaragua, China Open Direct Sea Route

A direct sea shipping route between Nicaragua and China was opened this week, marked by the arrival of a Chinese merchant ship at the Pacific port of Corinto, Nicaraguan media reported.

Nicaraguan Presidential Investment Adviser Laureano Ortega was quoted as saying on Thursday by TN8 television channel that the arrival of the TN8 Sunny Fortune bulk carrier was good news for the Central American nation. The Sunny Fortune is the first of three ships that will sail the route on a monthly basis, the official said. The equipment delivered to Nicaragua is needed for the construction of a new international airport in Punta Huete.

china

pacific

nicaragua

