https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/nicaragua-china-open-direct-sea-route-1119605759.html
Nicaragua, China Open Direct Sea Route
Nicaragua, China Open Direct Sea Route
Sputnik International
A direct sea shipping route between Nicaragua and China was opened this week, marked by the arrival of a Chinese merchant ship at the Pacific port of Corinto, Nicaraguan media reported.
2024-08-02T10:44+0000
2024-08-02T10:44+0000
2024-08-02T10:44+0000
world
china
pacific
nicaragua
laureano ortega
trade relations
shipping
route
asia-pacific region
latin america
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103615/43/1036154302_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bf21374230d7b5a5fb9cbe6bc1037bb6.jpg
Nicaraguan Presidential Investment Adviser Laureano Ortega was quoted as saying on Thursday by TN8 television channel that the arrival of the TN8 Sunny Fortune bulk carrier was good news for the Central American nation. The Sunny Fortune is the first of three ships that will sail the route on a monthly basis, the official said. The equipment delivered to Nicaragua is needed for the construction of a new international airport in Punta Huete.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/china-nicaragua-upgrade-relations-to-strategic-partnership-1115699017.html
china
pacific
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103615/43/1036154302_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70b6a303edf4e1af326a5776d7f87dd3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, nicaragua, direct sea route, shipping route, bilateral trade, china-nicaragua relations
china, nicaragua, direct sea route, shipping route, bilateral trade, china-nicaragua relations
Nicaragua, China Open Direct Sea Route
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A direct sea shipping route between Nicaragua and China was opened this week, marked by the arrival of a Chinese merchant ship at the Pacific port of Corinto, Nicaraguan media reported.
Nicaraguan Presidential Investment Adviser Laureano Ortega was quoted as saying on Thursday by TN8 television channel that the arrival of the TN8 Sunny Fortune bulk carrier was good news
for the Central American nation.
"The arrival of this ship brings two good news. Firstly, the opening of this direct route, and secondly, it brought us equipment to start another project that will strengthen us as a logistics platform," Ortega said.
20 December 2023, 10:30 GMT
The Sunny Fortune is the first of three ships that will sail the route on a monthly basis, the official said. The equipment delivered to Nicaragua is needed for the construction of a new international airport in Punta Huete.