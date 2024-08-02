International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/nicaragua-china-open-direct-sea-route-1119605759.html
Nicaragua, China Open Direct Sea Route
Nicaragua, China Open Direct Sea Route
Sputnik International
A direct sea shipping route between Nicaragua and China was opened this week, marked by the arrival of a Chinese merchant ship at the Pacific port of Corinto, Nicaraguan media reported.
2024-08-02T10:44+0000
2024-08-02T10:44+0000
world
china
pacific
nicaragua
laureano ortega
trade relations
shipping
route
asia-pacific region
latin america
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103615/43/1036154302_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bf21374230d7b5a5fb9cbe6bc1037bb6.jpg
Nicaraguan Presidential Investment Adviser Laureano Ortega was quoted as saying on Thursday by TN8 television channel that the arrival of the TN8 Sunny Fortune bulk carrier was good news for the Central American nation. The Sunny Fortune is the first of three ships that will sail the route on a monthly basis, the official said. The equipment delivered to Nicaragua is needed for the construction of a new international airport in Punta Huete.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/china-nicaragua-upgrade-relations-to-strategic-partnership-1115699017.html
china
pacific
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103615/43/1036154302_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70b6a303edf4e1af326a5776d7f87dd3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, nicaragua, direct sea route, shipping route, bilateral trade, china-nicaragua relations
china, nicaragua, direct sea route, shipping route, bilateral trade, china-nicaragua relations

Nicaragua, China Open Direct Sea Route

10:44 GMT 02.08.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev / Go to the mediabankA ship in the East Siberian Sea. (File)
A ship in the East Siberian Sea. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A direct sea shipping route between Nicaragua and China was opened this week, marked by the arrival of a Chinese merchant ship at the Pacific port of Corinto, Nicaraguan media reported.
Nicaraguan Presidential Investment Adviser Laureano Ortega was quoted as saying on Thursday by TN8 television channel that the arrival of the TN8 Sunny Fortune bulk carrier was good news for the Central American nation.
"The arrival of this ship brings two good news. Firstly, the opening of this direct route, and secondly, it brought us equipment to start another project that will strengthen us as a logistics platform," Ortega said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Cao Jianming (3rd R), also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, meets with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (2nd L) in Managua, Nicaragua, Jan. 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Asia
China, Nicaragua Upgrade Relations to Strategic Partnership
20 December 2023, 10:30 GMT
The Sunny Fortune is the first of three ships that will sail the route on a monthly basis, the official said. The equipment delivered to Nicaragua is needed for the construction of a new international airport in Punta Huete.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала