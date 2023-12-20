https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/china-nicaragua-upgrade-relations-to-strategic-partnership-1115699017.html

China, Nicaragua Upgrade Relations to Strategic Partnership

China upgraded diplomatic relations with Nicaragua to a strategic partnership on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

Earlier today, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega, in which both praised the rapid development of bilateral relations after they were restored two years ago. Xi and Ortega confirmed their countries' readiness to support each other in matters regarding their core interests and concerns. In particular, Nicaragua reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China principle and made clear that the Chinese government is the only lawful representative of the country. In August, China and Nicaragua signed a free trade agreement which was designed to allow the two countries to achieve "a high level of mutual openness in such areas as trade in goods, services and access to investment markets." In December 2021, Managua reestablished diplomatic relations with Beijing after severing ties with Taiwan.

