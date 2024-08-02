International
Russian, Iranian Ships Carry Out Joint Patrols in Caspian Sea - Russia's Caspian Flotilla
Russian, Iranian Ships Carry Out Joint Patrols in Caspian Sea - Russia's Caspian Flotilla
The Russian and Iranian navies conducted joint patrols in the Caspian Sea, Russia's Caspian Flotilla said in a statement on Friday.
"The joint Russian-Iranian naval patrol has been completed in the Caspian Sea. As part of the patrol activities, the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian navy was represented by the Project 21630 small artillery ships Volgodonsk and Astrakhan. On the part of the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Shahid Nazeri patrol ship, Joshan fast attack craft and Deylaman destroyer were engaged," the statement read. During the joint patrols in the northern and central parts of the Caspian Sea, Russian and Iranian naval personnel performed the tasks of protecting the main sea communication routes, controlling maritime traffic in the region and tackling piracy, the Caspian Flotilla said. Over the past 24 hours, the crews trained joint maneuvering, defense and protection of a detachment of warships during a sea crossing with the sequential transfer of control from the Russian part of the team to the Iranian part and back, according to the statement. At the end of the patrol mission, the Russian and Iranian crews performed a farewell ritual on opposite courses and headed to their home bases, the flotilla added.
Russian, Iranian Ships Carry Out Joint Patrols in Caspian Sea - Russia's Caspian Flotilla

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vessels of the Russian and Iranian navies have conducted joint patrols in the Caspian Sea, Russia's Caspian Flotilla said on Thursday.
"The joint Russian-Iranian naval patrol has been completed in the Caspian Sea. As part of the patrol activities, the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian navy was represented by the Project 21630 small artillery ships Volgodonsk and Astrakhan. On the part of the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Shahid Nazeri patrol ship, Joshan fast attack craft and Deylaman destroyer were engaged," the statement read.
During the joint patrols in the northern and central parts of the Caspian Sea, Russian and Iranian naval personnel performed the tasks of protecting the main sea communication routes, controlling maritime traffic in the region and tackling piracy, the Caspian Flotilla said.
Over the past 24 hours, the crews trained joint maneuvering, defense and protection of a detachment of warships during a sea crossing with the sequential transfer of control from the Russian part of the team to the Iranian part and back, according to the statement.
At the end of the patrol mission, the Russian and Iranian crews performed a farewell ritual on opposite courses and headed to their home bases, the flotilla added.
