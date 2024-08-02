International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/russian-troops-prepare-for-electronic-launches-under-nuclear-non-strategic-drills-1119602534.html
Russian Troops Prepare for Electronic Launches Under Nuclear Non-Strategic Drills
Russian Troops Prepare for Electronic Launches Under Nuclear Non-Strategic Drills
Sputnik International
Soldiers from the southern and central military districts have been training to equip missiles with special training ammunition and occupied positional areas for electronic launches during the third stage of non-strategic nuclear forces drills
2024-08-02T12:18+0000
2024-08-02T12:18+0000
military
russia
russian defense ministry
military drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/02/1119608835_0:0:755:424_1920x0_80_0_0_631aeef4ea6c371ecb6a8d29da6c9ebe.jpg
"During the ongoing third stage of the non-strategic nuclear forces drills the personnel of the missile formations of the southern and central military districts trained equipping launch vehicles with special training ammunition and occupied designated positional areas for electronic launches," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/russian-troops-equip-launch-vehicles-in-non-strategic-nuclear-drills---defense-ministry-1119591428.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/02/1119608835_38:0:603:424_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8ee4ef9cc37beef2837cfe1714109b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian non-strategic nuclear drills, electronic launches
russian non-strategic nuclear drills, electronic launches

Russian Troops Prepare for Electronic Launches Under Nuclear Non-Strategic Drills

12:18 GMT 02.08.2024
© Photo : Russia's Ministry of DefenseRussian fighter jets
Russian fighter jets - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2024
© Photo : Russia's Ministry of Defense
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Soldiers from the southern and central military districts have been training to equip missiles with special training ammunition and occupied positional areas for electronic launches during the third stage of non-strategic nuclear forces drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the ongoing third stage of the non-strategic nuclear forces drills the personnel of the missile formations of the southern and central military districts trained equipping launch vehicles with special training ammunition and occupied designated positional areas for electronic launches," the statement said.
Russian nuclear drills go on - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
Military
Russian Troops Equip Launch Vehicles in Non-Strategic Nuclear Drills - Defense Ministry
Yesterday, 06:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала