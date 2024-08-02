https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/russian-troops-prepare-for-electronic-launches-under-nuclear-non-strategic-drills-1119602534.html
Russian Troops Prepare for Electronic Launches Under Nuclear Non-Strategic Drills
Soldiers from the southern and central military districts have been training to equip missiles with special training ammunition and occupied positional areas for electronic launches during the third stage of non-strategic nuclear forces drills
"During the ongoing third stage of the non-strategic nuclear forces drills the personnel of the missile formations of the southern and central military districts trained equipping launch vehicles with special training ammunition and occupied designated positional areas for electronic launches," the statement said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Soldiers from the southern and central military districts have been training to equip missiles with special training ammunition and occupied positional areas for electronic launches during the third stage of non-strategic nuclear forces drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
