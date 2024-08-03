International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/eu-faces-new-black-plague-threat-warns-italian-mep-1119622349.html
EU Faces New 'Black Plague' Threat, Warns Italian MEP
EU Faces New 'Black Plague' Threat, Warns Italian MEP
Sputnik International
The rising popularity of the drug fentanyl in the European Union threatens to become a new "plague" in Europe, wrote Italian Member of the European Parliament Paolo Inselvini in his address to the European Commission.
2024-08-03T11:18+0000
2024-08-03T11:18+0000
world
europe
european union (eu)
italy
european parliament
european commission
drug
drug trafficking
drug trade
fentanyl
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/03/1119622444_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dd93835092a7cf7e02ab09d98067b26a.jpg
"Considering that it is sold at a low price and is becoming increasingly accessible on our continent, fentanyl, also known as the 'zombie drug,' could become the new 'black plague' in Europe," the politician warned.Inselvini added that a rise in drug use had been seen in EU countries.The alarming trend, which has already become an uncontrollable problem in the United States, risks destroying millions of lives in Europe as well, the MEP concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/cocaine--crack-are-back-in-nyc-and-fentanyl-makes-everything-much-worse---reports-1109281968.html
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/03/1119622444_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_de4a48a754f7fdb54de5c7be4b1cc4a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, european union, drug use, fentanyl, zombie drug, black plague
europe, european union, drug use, fentanyl, zombie drug, black plague

EU Faces New 'Black Plague' Threat, Warns Italian MEP

11:18 GMT 03.08.2024
© Sputnik / Tatyana Volobueva / Go to the mediabankPeople walk in a street, in Milan, Italy.
People walk in a street, in Milan, Italy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2024
© Sputnik / Tatyana Volobueva
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The rising popularity of the drug fentanyl in the European Union threatens to become a new "plague" in Europe, wrote Italian Member of the European Parliament Paolo Inselvini in his address to the European Commission.
"Considering that it is sold at a low price and is becoming increasingly accessible on our continent, fentanyl, also known as the 'zombie drug,' could become the new 'black plague' in Europe," the politician warned.
Inselvini added that a rise in drug use had been seen in EU countries.
A police officer places a bag of seized cocaine into an incinerator (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
Americas
Cocaine & Crack Are Back in NYC, And Fentanyl Makes Everything Much Worse - Reports
8 April 2023, 23:02 GMT
The alarming trend, which has already become an uncontrollable problem in the United States, risks destroying millions of lives in Europe as well, the MEP concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала