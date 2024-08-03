https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/eu-faces-new-black-plague-threat-warns-italian-mep-1119622349.html

EU Faces New 'Black Plague' Threat, Warns Italian MEP

The rising popularity of the drug fentanyl in the European Union threatens to become a new "plague" in Europe, wrote Italian Member of the European Parliament Paolo Inselvini in his address to the European Commission.

"Considering that it is sold at a low price and is becoming increasingly accessible on our continent, fentanyl, also known as the 'zombie drug,' could become the new 'black plague' in Europe," the politician warned.Inselvini added that a rise in drug use had been seen in EU countries.The alarming trend, which has already become an uncontrollable problem in the United States, risks destroying millions of lives in Europe as well, the MEP concluded.

