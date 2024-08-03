Lebanon's Hezbollah Says It Fired 'Dozens' of Rockets at Northern Israeli Town

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/lebanons-hezbollah-says-it-fired-dozens-of-rockets-at-northern-israeli-town-1119629226.html
Hezbollah said it had fired dozens of rockets at the settlement of Beit Hillel in northern Israel Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hezbollah said it had fired dozens of rockets at the settlement of Beit Hillel in northern Israel Sunday.Hezbollah said the attack had been carried out in response to IDF shelling of settlements in southern Lebanon.Israel activated its Iron Dome missile defense system in response to the strike, the Times of Israel reported, claiming interceptions of rockets were visible over Galilee. The first videos of the shelling appeared on social networks, showing the Iron Dome in operation.Hours earlier the Israeli army said it had attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Kfarkela, Deir Seryan and Odaisseh.Tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border have escalated since the start of Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Hezbollah shell each other's positions daily in areas along the border. According to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry about 100,000 people were forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to shelling from Israel. The Israeli government reported that approximately 80,000 residents of northern Israel find themselves in a similar situation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hezbollah said it had fired dozens of rockets at the settlement of Beit Hillel in northern Israel Sunday.
"The Islamic Resistance [Hezbollah] included the new settlement of Beit Hillel in its shelling schedule and fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at it for the first time," the Lebanese group claimed in a statement.
Hezbollah said the attack had been carried out in response to IDF shelling of settlements in southern Lebanon.
Israel activated its Iron Dome missile defense system in response to the strike, the Times of Israel reported, claiming interceptions of rockets were visible over Galilee. The first videos of the shelling appeared on social networks, showing the Iron Dome in operation.
Hours earlier the Israeli army said it had attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Kfarkela, Deir Seryan and Odaisseh.
Tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border have escalated since the start of Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Hezbollah shell each other's positions daily in areas along the border. According to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry about 100,000 people were forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to shelling from Israel. The Israeli government reported that approximately 80,000 residents of northern Israel find themselves in a similar situation.