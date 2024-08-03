https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/israeli-assassination-spree-has-untied-hezbollahs-hands-for-broader-and-deeper-strikes-iran-says-1119621616.html

Israeli Assassination Spree Has Untied Hezbollah’s Hands for ‘Broader and Deeper’ Strikes, Iran Says

Mideast tensions reached new highs this week in the wake of the assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas political bureau chief and top negotiator Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Hezbollah, Iran and Yemen’s Houthis have vowed to “punish” Israel for the killings.

Israel’s assassination of a top Hezbollah commander has untied the Lebanese militia’s hands for strikes deep inside Israel, a spokesperson for Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has said.“Until now, Hezbollah and the [Israeli] regime have, in an unwritten understanding, practically adhered to certain limits in their military operations, meaning…confining their actions to border areas and shallow zones, targeting primarily military objectives,” the spokesperson said late on Friday.The comments followed Tuesday’s Israeli airstrike on a building in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, which killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and four civilians – two children and two women.Shukr’s assassination on Tuesday was followed by the killing of Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard in Tehran on Wednesday. Haniyeh, 62, was Hamas’s chief negotiator, and had already lost nearly two dozen family members – including three sons, multiple grandchildren and a brother, in the course of the ongoing Gaza war.On Thursday, Israel announced that Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif had been killed in a July 13 strike.Israel’s assassination spree has reportedly strained its behind-the-scenes relationship with its top sponsor – the United States, with President Biden reportedly warning Prime Minister Netanyahu that he should not expect Washington to keep bailing Israel out if it keeps escalating tensions in the region.Publicly, the US has shown firm military support for Tel Aviv, sending additional warships to the Middle East, including ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers, and deploying additional fighter jets to the region to “reinforce” the US “defensive air support capability,” in the wake of the escalation. The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued an alert this week urging US citizens in Israel to be cautious of potential sudden aerial attacks as the world waits for a potential Iranian response to the Haniyeh killing.Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned Thursday that Israel will be made to “weep terribly” for the murder of Shukr and Haniyeh, and should expect “rage and revenge on all the fronts supporting Gaza.”Iranian acting Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani stressed in a phone call with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Friday that Tehran has an inherent and legitimate right to punish the “criminal Zionist gang” for Wednesday’s attack in Tehran. Iranian intelligence chief Ismail Khatib said Friday that the attack on Haniyeh was greenlit by the United States, and said the assassination had “put the Zionist regime’s bestial nature on display.”Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Houthi militia, has vowed a “military response” to Israel’s “crimes,” dubbing them “shameless and dangerous” and “a major escalation by the Israeli enemy.”

