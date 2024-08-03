International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/trump-agrees-to-debate-kamala-harris-on-fox-news-1119618576.html
Trump Agrees to Debate Kamala Harris on Fox News
Trump Agrees to Debate Kamala Harris on Fox News
Sputnik International
US Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump says he has reached an agreement with Fox News to debate his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4.
2024-08-03T04:23+0000
2024-08-03T04:23+0000
us
newsfeed
kamala harris
donald trump
pennsylvania
fox news
debate
presidential debate
2024 us presidential election
americas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117963176_0:112:2154:1324_1920x0_80_0_0_b224cacb890ce13dd62499fcf41273fa.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump says he has reached an agreement with Fox News to debate his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4. "I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th... The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined," the former president wrote on his Truth Social website.Trump had previously demurred over the prospect of a televised debate with Harris, only suggesting he would "probably" commit to the idea once she is officially made the Democratic Party nominee. The Republican candidate pushed back on calls to commit to a debate earlier Friday, claiming that he is "leading in the polls."Recent opinion polling suggests a close presidential race, several polls showing a modest lead for Harris.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/trump-facilitated-collapse-of-us-russia-arms-control-by-scrapping-inf-treaty-1119598173.html
pennsylvania
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117963176_271:0:2154:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_5b05954701780fe6014694074ffb31f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump harris debate, kamala harris debate, fox news debate, trump kamala harris debate september
trump harris debate, kamala harris debate, fox news debate, trump kamala harris debate september

Trump Agrees to Debate Kamala Harris on Fox News

04:23 GMT 03.08.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankUS President Donald Trump makes an announcement about U.S. trade relations with China and Hong Kong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington
US President Donald Trump makes an announcement about U.S. trade relations with China and Hong Kong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Trump had previously demurred over the prospect of a televised debate with Harris, only suggesting he would "probably" commit to the idea once she is officially made the Democratic Party nominee.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump says he has reached an agreement with Fox News to debate his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4.
"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th... The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined," the former president wrote on his Truth Social website.
Trump had previously demurred over the prospect of a televised debate with Harris, only suggesting he would "probably" commit to the idea once she is officially made the Democratic Party nominee. The Republican candidate pushed back on calls to commit to a debate earlier Friday, claiming that he is "leading in the polls."
Recent opinion polling suggests a close presidential race, several polls showing a modest lead for Harris.
The mushroom cloud from Ivy Mike (codename given to the test) rises above the Pacific Ocean over the Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands on November 1, 1952 at 7:15 am (local time) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
Analysis
Trump Facilitated Collapse of US-Russia Arms Control by Scrapping INF Treaty
1 August, 21:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала