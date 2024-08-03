https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/trump-agrees-to-debate-kamala-harris-on-fox-news-1119618576.html

Trump Agrees to Debate Kamala Harris on Fox News

US Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump says he has reached an agreement with Fox News to debate his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump says he has reached an agreement with Fox News to debate his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4. "I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th... The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined," the former president wrote on his Truth Social website.Trump had previously demurred over the prospect of a televised debate with Harris, only suggesting he would "probably" commit to the idea once she is officially made the Democratic Party nominee. The Republican candidate pushed back on calls to commit to a debate earlier Friday, claiming that he is "leading in the polls."Recent opinion polling suggests a close presidential race, several polls showing a modest lead for Harris.

