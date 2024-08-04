Elon Musk Speculates Civil War ‘Inevitable’ as Violence Sweeps UK
06:50 GMT 04.08.2024 (Updated: 06:51 GMT 04.08.2024)
Angry anti-migrant protests have swept across the UK, with the latest unrest set off by the horrific stabbing of three children in Southport by the 17-year-old son of Rwandan immigrants. Manchester, Liverpool, and Birmingham have witnessed violent demonstrations, with mosques attacked, police premises ransacked, and cars and buildings set ablaze.
US billionaire Elon Musk has speculated that the UK is heading towards civil war.
Musk weighed in on the wave of violence sweeping across the country amid uncontrolled migration and soaring crime, posting on X a succinct post that read, “Civil war is inevitable.”
Screenshot of X post by Elon Musk.
The Tesla CEO and owner of X made the comment under one of many videos showing scenes of unrest gripping towns and cities in Britain during the past days. The latest wave of interethnic violence was triggered by a recent tragedy in the town of Southport, where a 17-year-old teen of Rwandan origin stabbed three girls to death on July 29.
UK government's failure to resolve migrant crisis fuels cycle of violence & crime— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 3, 2024
Britain is reeling from the latest wave of interethnic violence. Anti-migrant anger has been fueled by the recent tragedy in the town of Southport, where a 17-year-old of Rwandan origin stabbed to… pic.twitter.com/OzYItC0azu
Police arrested dozens of people on Saturday, as projectiles and fireworks were set off, and storefronts set on fire. Footage posted on social media shows crowds chanting anti-immigrant slogans such as “stop the boats” in Liverpool, in a reference to the dinghies used by asylum seekers to cross the English Channel to the UK.
© AFP 2023 / PETER POWELLPolice officers attend to a colleague after a face-off with protesters in Liverpool on August 3, 2024 during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration held in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport on July 29.
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel denounced Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his Labour Party for complacency amid the riots, writing on X that Parliament ought to be recalled from summer break.
© AFP 2023 / PETER POWELLProtesters throw flares towards police officers in Liverpool on August 3, 2024 during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration held in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport on July 29.
The UK’s newly minted Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has inherited the migrant crisis from his predecessor, faces an uphill battle to tackle illegal migration. The number of people crossing the English Channel is currently estimated to be more than 10,000 this year alone. Previous measures resorted to by the UK government have failed to stanch the tide of illegals.