UK Gov’t to Create Border Security Command - Reports

The United Kingdom will create a Border Security Command by redirecting tens of millions of pounds from the Rwanda deportation scheme that the new Labour government has decided to scrap, Sky News reported, citing Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.
The new command will be engaged in strategic management of the country's security services, as well as immigration and border controls, the report said on Sunday. Asked when the flow of undocumented migrants into the country would begin to decrease, Cooper said she wanted to make progress as soon as possible, but pointed out that the new government had inherited the problem from the Conservatives. The UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement in 2022, under which people identified by the UK government as undocumented migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing, asylum and resettlement. The scheme has drawn criticism from human rights organizations, as well as numerous politicians and officials within the UK. In late May, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Rwanda flights would not take off before the general elections in the country.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will create a Border Security Command by redirecting tens of millions of pounds from the Rwanda deportation scheme that the new Labour government has decided to scrap, Sky News reported, citing Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.
The new command will be engaged in strategic management of the country's security services, as well as immigration and border controls
, the report said on Sunday.
Asked when the flow of undocumented migrants
into the country would begin to decrease, Cooper said she wanted to make progress as soon as possible, but pointed out that the new government had inherited the problem from the Conservatives.
The UK and Rwanda
signed a migration agreement in 2022
, under which people identified by the UK government as undocumented migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda
for processing, asylum and resettlement.
The scheme
has drawn criticism from human rights organizations, as well as numerous politicians and officials within the UK. In late May, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Rwanda flights would not take off before the general elections in the country.
The Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, secured an overall majority in the House of Commons following Thursday's election, winning well above the 326 seats required to control the 650-seat lower house of parliament. This ends the Conservative Party's 14-year grip on power.