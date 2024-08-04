International
Over 90 Protesters Arrested in UK Amid Government Crackdown
Over 90 Protesters Arrested in UK Amid Government Crackdown
Over 90 people have been arrested amid the wave of protests against the influx of illegal migrants which took place across the United Kingdom on Saturday and grew into mass unrest, the SkyNews broadcaster reported on Sunday.
On July 29, three young girls were killed and several others seriously injured after a knife attack on a children's dance club in Southport. This sparked mass protests and clashes with police amid unconfirmed reports that the knifeman was a refugee.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 90 people have been arrested amid the wave of protests against the influx of illegal migrants which took place across the United Kingdom on Saturday and grew into mass unrest, the SkyNews broadcaster reported on Sunday.
Protests against the influx of illegal migrants started on in several cities across the UK following a stabbing attack in Southport, England, in which 3 children had been killed. Media reported that at least 35 protests were expected over the weekend.
The arrests started following a number of clashes with the police as well as between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters, the broadcaster reported. The police expect the further violence to continue in the coming days, according to SkyNews.
"We know people will try and do this again and policing has been and will continue to be ready,” Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington was quoted by the broadcaster as saying.
Among those detained, 14 protesters were arrested in the UK city of Bristol, 20 in Kingston upon Hull, over 20 in Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn, 23 in Liverpool and 10 in Stoke-on-Trent, the media said. Another three people were detained in Belfast and Leeds.
On July 29, three young girls were killed and several others seriously injured after a knife attack on a children's dance club in Southport. This sparked mass protests and clashes with police amid unconfirmed reports that the knifeman was a refugee.
