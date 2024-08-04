https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/trump-says-putin-made-great-deal-on-prisoner-exchange-1119631160.html

Trump Says Putin Made 'Great Deal' on Prisoner Exchange

Former US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "great deal" in negotiating a recent prisoner swap with the United States.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "great deal" in negotiating a recent prisoner swap with the United States.On Thursday the US, Russia, Germany, and other Western countries struck a deal for a 24-person prisoner exchange, one of the largest such agreements since the end of the Cold War. At the same time he expressed dissatisfaction with the circumstances of the prisoner swap and said the deal contained "horrible" mistakes on the part of the current US administration. Trump previously criticized the administration of US President Joe Biden for concluding the deal and questioned its content and the likelihood of cash payments to Russia. On Thursday, Russia's Federal Security Service confirmed that eight Russians detained and held in custody in a number of NATO countries had returned home. A plane carrying them arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo-2 airport from Ankara late on Thursday, where they were greeted by Putin. Russia, in turn, has released 16 people, including seven Russians and five German citizens. A Russian intelligence source said Thursday that the list of Russians who were returning home included Artem Dultsev, Anna Dultseva, Pavel Rubtsov, Vadim Konoshchenok, Mikhail Mikushin, Roman Seleznev, Vladislav Klyushin and several minor children. Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov, also known as Krasikov, who was serving a life sentence in Germany, also returned to Russia, the source said. A Sputnik correspondent later reported that a plane carrying former US Marine Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva had landed in Joint Base Andrews in Maryland late Thursday.

