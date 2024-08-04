https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/ukraine-received-first-10-of-79-f-16s-promised-by-west-on-july-31---reports-1119634956.html

Ukraine Received First 10 of 79 F-16s Promised by West on July 31 - Reports

Ukraine Received First 10 of 79 F-16s Promised by West on July 31 - Reports

Ukraine has received the first 10 of the 79 F-16 fighter jets promised by Western countries on July 31, The Economist reported on Sunday.

The first batch of F-16 fighter jets arrived in Ukraine a year after the Biden administration gave the green light for European allies to send them, the newspaper reported, adding that by the end of 2024, Ukraine should have 20 F-16s in operation. The rest of the supply, promised by Denmark and the Netherlands, is expected to arrive in batches over the next year. Retired US Army Europe Commanding General Ben Hodges has expressed frustration about the delay in getting the aircraft to Ukraine, noting that one of the main reasons for the delay is a lack of training slots for Ukrainian pilots, the newspaper reported. The Netherlands and Denmark were among the first countries to agree to supply F-16s to Ukraine. The White House later confirmed that Kiev would receive the US-made jets from third countries once Ukrainian pilots complete the training to fly them. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in 2022. The Kremlin warns against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.Vladimir Putin had a talk with Russian military pilots in March and stressed that F-16 would not change the situation for Kiev.

2024

