US CENTCOM Chief Arrives in Middle East Amid Escalation - Reports

US Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla arrived in the Middle East Saturday and is expected to visit the Gulf states, Jordan and Israel to mobilize a coalition to protect Israel amid preparations for a likely Iranian attack, the Axios news portal reported Saturday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla arrived in the Middle East Saturday and is expected to visit the Gulf states, Jordan and Israel to mobilize a coalition to protect Israel amid preparations for a likely Iranian attack, the Axios news portal reported Saturday.On Wednesday Hamas reported the death of its political leader Ismail Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. The group blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered. Kurilla's trip to the region was planned before Israel's latest escalation with Iran and Hezbollah but he is expected to try to mobilize the same international and regional coalition that defended Israel from Iran's attack in mid-April, the publication said, citing two US officials. Kurilla is expected to visit several Gulf states, Jordan, and Israel, the officials said, with Jordan being the most important visit given the country's role in repelling the April 13 attacks. Jordan is ruled by a pro-Western monarchy installed by the British empire in the early 20th century.The New York Times claimed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike on Israel in response to Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran. Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani later informed the Security Council that Tehran, in accordance with international law, reserves the right to self-defense to respond to Haniyeh's assassination whenever it deems it necessary.Iravani also said the assassination would not have happened without US intelligence support for Israel. Iran's UN mission called on the Security Council to impose sanctions on Israel for acts of aggression on the sovereign territory of its neighbors in the region.

