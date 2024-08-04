International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/us-centcom-chief-arrives-in-middle-east-amid-escalation---reports-1119631328.html
US CENTCOM Chief Arrives in Middle East Amid Escalation - Reports
US CENTCOM Chief Arrives in Middle East Amid Escalation - Reports
Sputnik International
US Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla arrived in the Middle East Saturday and is expected to visit the Gulf states, Jordan and Israel to mobilize a coalition to protect Israel amid preparations for a likely Iranian attack, the Axios news portal reported Saturday.
2024-08-04T05:07+0000
2024-08-04T05:07+0000
world
newsfeed
middle east
ismail haniyeh
israel
iran
jordan
the united nations (un)
security council
us central command (centcom)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118645144_0:170:3072:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_e9e6f4ffc59cb14271015aedccba11cd.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla arrived in the Middle East Saturday and is expected to visit the Gulf states, Jordan and Israel to mobilize a coalition to protect Israel amid preparations for a likely Iranian attack, the Axios news portal reported Saturday.On Wednesday Hamas reported the death of its political leader Ismail Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. The group blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered. Kurilla's trip to the region was planned before Israel's latest escalation with Iran and Hezbollah but he is expected to try to mobilize the same international and regional coalition that defended Israel from Iran's attack in mid-April, the publication said, citing two US officials. Kurilla is expected to visit several Gulf states, Jordan, and Israel, the officials said, with Jordan being the most important visit given the country's role in repelling the April 13 attacks. Jordan is ruled by a pro-Western monarchy installed by the British empire in the early 20th century.The New York Times claimed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike on Israel in response to Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran. Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani later informed the Security Council that Tehran, in accordance with international law, reserves the right to self-defense to respond to Haniyeh's assassination whenever it deems it necessary.Iravani also said the assassination would not have happened without US intelligence support for Israel. Iran's UN mission called on the Security Council to impose sanctions on Israel for acts of aggression on the sovereign territory of its neighbors in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/america-will-lose-everything-if-it-continues-to-back-israeli-depravity--analyst-1119618297.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/iran-intelligence-minister-says-israel-killed-haniyeh-after-receiving-ok-from-us-1119609752.html
israel
iran
jordan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118645144_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62350ca0716484ae6effb0bbbf146d17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us centcom middle east, us military gulf region, jordan us israel ally, us military middle east
us centcom middle east, us military gulf region, jordan us israel ally, us military middle east

US CENTCOM Chief Arrives in Middle East Amid Escalation - Reports

05:07 GMT 04.08.2024
© AP Photo / Aaron FavilaUS soldiers disembark inside the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines after participating in joint military exercises on Monday, May 6, 2024
US soldiers disembark inside the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines after participating in joint military exercises on Monday, May 6, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2024
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
Subscribe
The chief is expected to visit several Gulf states, Jordan, and Israel, officials said, with Jordan being the most important visit given the country's role in repelling the April 13 attacks.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla arrived in the Middle East Saturday and is expected to visit the Gulf states, Jordan and Israel to mobilize a coalition to protect Israel amid preparations for a likely Iranian attack, the Axios news portal reported Saturday.
On Wednesday Hamas reported the death of its political leader Ismail Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. The group blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.
Kurilla's trip to the region was planned before Israel's latest escalation with Iran and Hezbollah but he is expected to try to mobilize the same international and regional coalition that defended Israel from Iran's attack in mid-April, the publication said, citing two US officials.
A US flag is seen through a hole torn in an Israel national flag, as they wave in the wind at a horse ranch, near the southern Israeli town of Sderot, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2024
Analysis
America Will ‘Lose Everything’ if it Continues to Back Israeli Depravity – Analyst
Yesterday, 03:31 GMT
Kurilla is expected to visit several Gulf states, Jordan, and Israel, the officials said, with Jordan being the most important visit given the country's role in repelling the April 13 attacks. Jordan is ruled by a pro-Western monarchy installed by the British empire in the early 20th century.
The New York Times claimed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike on Israel in response to Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran. Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani later informed the Security Council that Tehran, in accordance with international law, reserves the right to self-defense to respond to Haniyeh's assassination whenever it deems it necessary.
Iravani also said the assassination would not have happened without US intelligence support for Israel. Iran's UN mission called on the Security Council to impose sanctions on Israel for acts of aggression on the sovereign territory of its neighbors in the region.
A national flag is lowered to half mast at the Iranian embassy - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2024
World
Iran Intelligence Minister Says Israel Killed Haniyeh After Receiving OK From US
2 August, 12:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала