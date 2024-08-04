International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/woman-killed-in-drone-attack-on-apartment-block-in-russias-shebekino---governor-1119634418.html
Woman Killed in Drone Attack on Apartment Block in Russia’s Shebekino - Governor
Woman Killed in Drone Attack on Apartment Block in Russia’s Shebekino - Governor
Sputnik International
A woman has been killed after a Ukrainian drone attacked an apartment block in the Russian town of Shebekino in the western Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.
2024-08-04T11:56+0000
2024-08-04T11:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
terrorist state
counter-terrorism
terrorists
terrorist group
war crimes
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117855994_0:39:1146:683_1920x0_80_0_0_d0ec1ba54b433adddbd4c3f955c9c5ba.jpg
Official added that Ukraine attacked three settlements in the Belgorod region with drone. The attack of three drones damaged glazing and interior decoration in flats in two apartment buildings, he said, adding that another two drones hit two private houses, which set the roofs on fire. The fire in the houses has been extinguished, the governor said. In the Petrovka village, a drone hit a passenger car which caused a complete burning of the vehicle, he said, adding that there was no one in the car at the time of the attack.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure exposes criminal and terrorist nature of the Kiev regime. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said that war crimes became “the trademark of Zelensky's criminal group”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117855994_96:0:1007:683_1920x0_80_0_0_65d795eeca9612cf246b7e64c9965df0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukrainian attacks on belgorod, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine drone terror
ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukrainian attacks on belgorod, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine drone terror

Woman Killed in Drone Attack on Apartment Block in Russia’s Shebekino - Governor

11:56 GMT 04.08.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Governor of Belgorod Region / Go to the mediabankA fragment of a Ukrainian drone on a roof of a residential building in Belgorod. March 14, 2024
A fragment of a Ukrainian drone on a roof of a residential building in Belgorod. March 14, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Governor of Belgorod Region
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A woman has been killed after a Ukrainian drone attacked an apartment block in the Russian town of Shebekino in the western Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.
Official added that Ukraine attacked three settlements in the Belgorod region with drone.
“Three settlements in the Belgorod region were attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces. To the great sorrow, one civilian was killed in Shebekino as a result of a drone attack on an apartment block. The woman died due to the injuries on the spot before the medics arrived. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and close ones of the deceased,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
The attack of three drones damaged glazing and interior decoration in flats in two apartment buildings, he said, adding that another two drones hit two private houses, which set the roofs on fire.
The fire in the houses has been extinguished, the governor said.
“In the Belgorod district, in the village of Saltykovo, an FPV [First Person View] drone attacked a bus of an agricultural enterprise. The driver and passengers were not injured, the vehicle was damaged,” Gladkov said.
In the Petrovka village, a drone hit a passenger car which caused a complete burning of the vehicle, he said, adding that there was no one in the car at the time of the attack.
Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure exposes criminal and terrorist nature of the Kiev regime. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said that war crimes became “the trademark of Zelensky's criminal group”.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала