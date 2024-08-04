https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/woman-killed-in-drone-attack-on-apartment-block-in-russias-shebekino---governor-1119634418.html

Woman Killed in Drone Attack on Apartment Block in Russia’s Shebekino - Governor

Woman Killed in Drone Attack on Apartment Block in Russia's Shebekino - Governor

A woman has been killed after a Ukrainian drone attacked an apartment block in the Russian town of Shebekino in the western Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

Official added that Ukraine attacked three settlements in the Belgorod region with drone. The attack of three drones damaged glazing and interior decoration in flats in two apartment buildings, he said, adding that another two drones hit two private houses, which set the roofs on fire. The fire in the houses has been extinguished, the governor said. In the Petrovka village, a drone hit a passenger car which caused a complete burning of the vehicle, he said, adding that there was no one in the car at the time of the attack.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure exposes criminal and terrorist nature of the Kiev regime. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said that war crimes became “the trademark of Zelensky's criminal group”.

