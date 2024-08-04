Woman Killed in Drone Attack on Apartment Block in Russia’s Shebekino - Governor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A woman has been killed after a Ukrainian drone attacked an apartment block in the Russian town of Shebekino in the western Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.
Official added that Ukraine attacked three settlements in the Belgorod region with drone.
“Three settlements in the Belgorod region were attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces. To the great sorrow, one civilian was killed in Shebekino as a result of a drone attack on an apartment block. The woman died due to the injuries on the spot before the medics arrived. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and close ones of the deceased,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
The attack of three drones damaged glazing and interior decoration in flats in two apartment buildings, he said, adding that another two drones hit two private houses, which set the roofs on fire.
The town near Belgorod was attacked twice on Sunday morning. As a result of the shelling, two men were wounded and a woman was killed, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.
The fire in the houses has been extinguished, the governor said.
“In the Belgorod district, in the village of Saltykovo, an FPV [First Person View] drone attacked a bus of an agricultural enterprise. The driver and passengers were not injured, the vehicle was damaged,” Gladkov said.
In the Petrovka village, a drone hit a passenger car which caused a complete burning of the vehicle, he said, adding that there was no one in the car at the time of the attack.
Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure exposes criminal and terrorist nature of the Kiev regime. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said that war crimes became “the trademark of Zelensky's criminal group”.