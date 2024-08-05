International
Belarus Air Defense Units Will Take Part in Live-Fire Drills on Russian Territory
The military personnel of one of the units of the air defense forces of Belarus will take part in a live-fire exercise on the territory of Russia, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Russia and Belarus are closely cooperating in the military domain under various frameworks, including the CSTO and the Union State. The main actions will be carried out at the Ashuluk training ground, the ministry said, adding that it plans to carry out combat training missions with anti-aircraft missile forces, radio engineering troops and fighter aircraft.
russia-belarus military partnership, csto military, union state military, russia belarus drills, belarus air defense drills, russia-belarus military exercises
Belarus Air Defense Units Will Take Part in Live-Fire Drills on Russian Territory

13:25 GMT 05.08.2024
MINSK (Sputnik) — Military personnel of a Belarusian air defense unit will take part in a live-fire exercise on the territory of Russia, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Russia and Belarus are closely cooperating in the military domain under various frameworks, including the CSTO and the Union State.
"Military personnel of one of the military units of the air defense forces are loading equipment onto railway trains. The personnel of the military unit will take part in a live-fire exercise on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said on Telegram.
The main actions will be carried out at the Ashuluk training ground, the ministry said, adding that it plans to carry out combat training missions with anti-aircraft missile forces, radio engineering troops and fighter aircraft.
