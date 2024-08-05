https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/belarus-air-defense-units-will-take-part-in-live-fire-drills-on-russian-territory-1119645788.html

Belarus Air Defense Units Will Take Part in Live-Fire Drills on Russian Territory

The military personnel of one of the units of the air defense forces of Belarus will take part in a live-fire exercise on the territory of Russia, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Russia and Belarus are closely cooperating in the military domain under various frameworks, including the CSTO and the Union State. The main actions will be carried out at the Ashuluk training ground, the ministry said, adding that it plans to carry out combat training missions with anti-aircraft missile forces, radio engineering troops and fighter aircraft.

