Bitcoin Down 10%, Trading Around $54,000
The price of bitcoin fell 10% early Monday morning to a one-month low just above $54,000, according to trading data.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin fell 10% early Monday morning to a one-month low just above $54,000, according to trading data.On the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance bitcoin was trading down 10.4% at $54,394 as of 2:12 GMT. According to the Coinmarketcap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, the price of bitcoin fell by 11.5%.The last time the price of bitcoin fell to $54,000 was in early July after previously falling to that level in late February.
