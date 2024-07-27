https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/us-treasury-should-buy-hold-bitcoin-as-strategic-asset--rfk-jr-1119527690.html

US Treasury Should Buy, Hold Bitcoin as Strategic Asset – RFK Jr

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would make all US-held Bitcoin a strategic asset if elected, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

NASHVILLE (Sputnik) - Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would make all US-held Bitcoin a strategic asset if elected, a Sputnik correspondent reports.Kennedy added he would issue a second executive order instructing “the US Treasury to purchase 550 Bitcoin daily until the US holds in reserves of at least 4 million Bitcoins.”The candidate expressed support for Former President Donald Trump's proposal to hold a portion of the United States' reserves in Bitcoin and said he hopes Trump's interest in the currency extends beyond politics.Trump is set to address the conference Saturday. Bitcoin's price increased to nearly $68,000 Friday morning in anticipation of Trump's speech.

2024

News

