US Treasury Should Buy, Hold Bitcoin as Strategic Asset – RFK Jr
Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would make all US-held Bitcoin a strategic asset if elected, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
NASHVILLE (Sputnik) - Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would make all US-held Bitcoin a strategic asset if elected, a Sputnik correspondent reports.Kennedy added he would issue a second executive order instructing “the US Treasury to purchase 550 Bitcoin daily until the US holds in reserves of at least 4 million Bitcoins.”The candidate expressed support for Former President Donald Trump's proposal to hold a portion of the United States' reserves in Bitcoin and said he hopes Trump's interest in the currency extends beyond politics.Trump is set to address the conference Saturday. Bitcoin's price increased to nearly $68,000 Friday morning in anticipation of Trump's speech.
US Treasury Should Buy, Hold Bitcoin as Strategic Asset – RFK Jr

00:50 GMT 27.07.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir AstapkovichA souvenir coin with bitcoin emblem
The independent candidate also expressed his support of Former President Donald Trump's proposal to hold a portion of the United States' reserves in Bitcoin and said he hopes Trump's interest in the currency extends beyond politics.
NASHVILLE (Sputnik) - Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would make all US-held Bitcoin a strategic asset if elected, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
"I intend as the President of the United States to sign an executive order on day one directing the Department of Justice and the US Marshals to transfer approximately 200,000 Bitcoin held by the US government to the United States Treasury … for the strategic assets,” Kennedy said speaking at the main stage of the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville Friday.
Kennedy added he would issue a second executive order instructing “the US Treasury to purchase 550 Bitcoin daily until the US holds in reserves of at least 4 million Bitcoins.”
The candidate expressed support for Former President Donald Trump's proposal to hold a portion of the United States' reserves in Bitcoin and said he hopes Trump's interest in the currency extends beyond politics.
Trump is set to address the conference Saturday. Bitcoin's price increased to nearly $68,000 Friday morning in anticipation of Trump's speech.
