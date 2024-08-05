https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/china-could-become-worlds-largest-economy-by-2035---report-1119643174.html

China Could Become World's Largest Economy by 2035 - Report

China is expected become the world's largest economy by 2035 having upgraded most of its sectors to global standards, according to a report published on Monday by a four-nation think tank at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.

The report cites Chinese scientific and technological potential. New institutions will be established to create a higher level of open economy, which will facilitate China's deep integration into the world economy and further enhance China's international competitiveness and influence, the report read. By the middle of the next decade, Beijing is also expected to conduct 200 to 300 space launches annually, which will contribute to global cooperation in establishing infrastructure on the Moon and further boost the long-term security and progress of human civilization, according to the report, which also said that China is expected to land a person on the Moon by 2029. The report was jointly prepared by specialists from the Renmin University of China, the Free Economic Society of Russia, the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the Canadian University of Manitoba, and the India-China Economic and Cultural Council.

