China Could Become World's Largest Economy by 2035 - Report

China is expected become the world's largest economy by 2035 having upgraded most of its sectors to global standards, according to a report published on Monday by a four-nation think tank at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.
By the middle of the next decade, Beijing is also expected to conduct 200 to 300 space launches annually, which will contribute to global cooperation in establishing infrastructure on the Moon and further boost the long-term security and progress of human civilization, according to the report, which also said that China is expected to land a person on the Moon by 2029. The report was jointly prepared by specialists from the Renmin University of China, the Free Economic Society of Russia, the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the Canadian University of Manitoba, and the India-China Economic and Cultural Council.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is expected become the world's largest economy by 2035 having upgraded most of its sectors to global standards, according to a report published on Monday by a four-nation think tank at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.
The report cites Chinese scientific and technological potential.
"By 2035, China is expected to become the world's largest economy, with its scientific and technological might in the majority of sectors reaching a global level," the report by scientists from China, Russia, India, and Canada read.
New institutions will be established to create a higher level of open economy, which will facilitate China's deep integration into the world economy and further enhance China's international competitiveness and influence, the report read.
"By 2029, [China's] cultural and tourism industries will continue to develop. [By then,] China will have a unilateral visa-free or visa-on-arrival regime with 100 countries. By 2035, with more than 120 countries," the document read.
By the middle of the next decade, Beijing is also expected to conduct 200 to 300 space launches annually, which will contribute to global cooperation in establishing infrastructure on the Moon and further boost the long-term security and progress of human civilization, according to the report, which also said that China is expected to land a person on the Moon by 2029.
"By 2035, China will build 10 overseas support bases, which will further boost the number of participants in the UN peacekeeping missions," the report continued.
The report was jointly prepared by specialists from the Renmin University of China, the Free Economic Society of Russia, the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the Canadian University of Manitoba, and the India-China Economic and Cultural Council.