Protesters in UK Attempt to Set Hotel Housing Migrants on Fire - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Protesters attempted to set fire to a hotel believed to be housing migrants in the English city of Rotherham Sunday during mass anti-immigrant riots, British media has reported.Rioters set fire to the doorway, smashed windows and threw objects at the police, the Daily Mail reported. Earlier in the day hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth and a group of protesters threw a burning object toward the entrance to the hotel. One police officer was reportedly injured during the riot.Media reported that at least 35 protests were set to take place over the weekend.The demonstrations began Saturday in several cities across the United Kingdom, including Manchester, Leeds, and Belfast, after a stabbing attack on July 29 in Southport, England killed 3 children. Unconfirmed reports suggest a migrant was responsible for the attack. Three young girls were killed and several others seriously injured in a children's dance club.UK law enforcement agencies accused the far-right English Defence League (EDL) of fueling the protests, while some media outlets claimed that Russia had been responsible for the riots. The Russian embassy in London strongly rejected that allegations.
