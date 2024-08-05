https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/protesters-in-uk-attempt-to-set-hotel-housing-migrants-on-fire---reports-1119639878.html

Protesters in UK Attempt to Set Hotel Housing Migrants on Fire - Reports

Protesters in UK Attempt to Set Hotel Housing Migrants on Fire - Reports

Sputnik International

Protesters attempted to set fire to a hotel believed to be housing migrants in the English city of Rotherham Sunday during mass anti-immigrant riots, British media has reported.

2024-08-05T02:39+0000

2024-08-05T02:39+0000

2024-08-05T02:39+0000

newsfeed

united kingdom (uk)

southport

rotherham

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/04/1119638880_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1d903cba9d66e17e0ad9f76ed2d3bd0e.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Protesters attempted to set fire to a hotel believed to be housing migrants in the English city of Rotherham Sunday during mass anti-immigrant riots, British media has reported.Rioters set fire to the doorway, smashed windows and threw objects at the police, the Daily Mail reported. Earlier in the day hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth and a group of protesters threw a burning object toward the entrance to the hotel. One police officer was reportedly injured during the riot.Media reported that at least 35 protests were set to take place over the weekend.The demonstrations began Saturday in several cities across the United Kingdom, including Manchester, Leeds, and Belfast, after a stabbing attack on July 29 in Southport, England killed 3 children. Unconfirmed reports suggest a migrant was responsible for the attack. Three young girls were killed and several others seriously injured in a children's dance club.UK law enforcement agencies accused the far-right English Defence League (EDL) of fueling the protests, while some media outlets claimed that Russia had been responsible for the riots. The Russian embassy in London strongly rejected that allegations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/over-90-protesters-arrested-in-uk-amid-government-crackdown---reports-1119634574.html

united kingdom (uk)

southport

rotherham

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

england riots, southport hotel fire, uk anti-immigrant riots